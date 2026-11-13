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Rogers
👔 Rogers, AR Executive & Management Roles with Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Rogers is seeing steady growth in leadership and project roles, especially where tech, healthcare, and HR all meet. If you’re ready to step into (or level up) a management seat, these openings are worth a look.
Technical Project Coordinator
- Employer: The Bluebird Group
- Location: Rogers, AR (hybrid – 3 days/week in office)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps Product, Engineering, and Reporting teams in sync. You’ll manage timelines, risks, and cross-team communication so projects ship smoothly in a fast-moving retail/eCommerce environment.
Program Manager – Defense
- Employer: WIDIA (Kennametal Inc.)
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead complex programs tied to defense, new product development, and manufacturing improvements. You’ll coordinate cross-functional teams, manage risk, and support defense sales strategy; US citizenship or permanent residency is required, and you must be able to obtain a Secret clearance.
Sector Transformation Manager – Health, Clinical Research
- Employer: EY
- Location: Rogers, AR (role can be based anywhere in the U.S.)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (US offices): $128,400 – $267,400 (varies by city/region)
Manage large healthcare and clinical research transformation workstreams for academic medical centers and health systems. Ideal if you have 7+ years in consulting and clinical research operations and want to blend strategy, operations, and tech.
HR Project Manager
- Employer: Acosta
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary Range: $850.00 – $1100.00 (range listed in posting; confirm units with employer)
Own HR projects from kickoff to close, working across HR and business teams. Good fit if you have 5+ years of project management plus HR experience and like driving change, structure, and clear communication.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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