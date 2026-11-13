Rogers’ food scene is busy and growing, which means steady work for folks who like fast-paced, people-focused jobs. Here are several solid options if you want to be in the kitchen or out front with guests.

Employer: Waffle House, Inc.

Waffle House, Inc. Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $65,000–$85,000 as Restaurant Manager (plus bonuses)

No restaurant experience needed — they train you for 3 months and only promote from within, so there’s a clear path to District and Division Manager roles. Strong benefits, stock ownership options, and a steady 6 days on / 2 days off schedule make this a serious long-term career move.

Employer: The Indigo Road Hospitality Group

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on kitchen role where you’ll cook on the line, keep a clean station, and help deliver consistent, high-quality dishes. Best fit if you have 2+ years’ line cook experience, like a fast pace, and want room to grow with a multi-location hospitality group.

Employer: Shadow Valley Country Club – The Overlook Restaurant

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Part-time / Other

Part-time / Other Pay: From $7.00/hour + tips

Serve members and guests at a busy private country club, from dining service to cocktails and events. You must be 21+, comfortable with high-volume shifts, and ready to earn through tips while working banquets and special events.

Employer: Tipsy Pig Wine and Spirits

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00–$16.00/hour

Back-of-house role doing prep, cooking, plating, and keeping the kitchen clean and safe. Good fit if you like variety, can follow recipes, and want flexible scheduling plus an employee discount.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through — details like hours and exact duties can often be worked out with the manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.