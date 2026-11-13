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Rogers
🏥 Rogers, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Support Roles
3 days ago
Rogers healthcare is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and labs all hiring. If you’re in medical or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move.
Registered Nurse – Infusion Center
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an outpatient infusion and chemo clinic with a 4x9 schedule and a tight, patient‑focused team. Great fit if you have infusion or acute care experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow.
Physician – Gastroenterology
- Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Rogers)
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)
Join 4 physicians and 4 APPs with 4 on-campus endoscopy suites and ERCP required. Offers a 7 on/7 off or custom schedule, academic/teaching options, recruitment incentives, and PSLF eligibility.
Phlebotomist II
- Employer: Quest Diagnostics
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00+ per hour
Monday–Friday 7:30 AM–4:30 PM drawing a wide range of specimens plus some processing and front‑desk tasks. Comes with Day 1 medical for 30+ hrs, 401(k) match, bonus potential, and strong growth paths.
Ultrasound Technologist (Diagnostic Imaging)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Perform diagnostic ultrasound exams and support physicians with clear images and documentation. Good for experienced sonographers who want a patient‑focused role with a strong teamwork vibe.
Lab Support Technician I
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy – Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry‑level lab support role handling specimen collection, processing, transport, and reports. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, like detail work, and want Mercy’s benefits and tuition support.
Nurse Practitioner or Physician Assistant – Acute Care Surgery (PRN)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: PRN / Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Acute care surgery APP role in a physician-led team using Epic. Acute Care certification required for APRNs; comes with integrated system support, malpractice coverage, and PSLF-eligible not‑for‑profit employer.
Sterile Processing Instrument Lead
- Employer: Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead role in decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of instruments, plus documentation and prioritizing workflow. Requires 18+ months or 1600 hours of sterile processing experience and CRCST or CSPDT certification.
Sterile Processing Instrument Technician
- Employer: Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands‑on role cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments and keeping accurate logs. Open to candidates with a high school diploma and basic computer skills who want to grow in hospital support.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info so you can ask about fit.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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