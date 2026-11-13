🏥 Rogers, AR Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical & Support Roles

Rogers healthcare is busy and growing, with hospitals, clinics, and labs all hiring. If you’re in medical or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Mercy

Mercy Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an outpatient infusion and chemo clinic with a 4x9 schedule and a tight, patient‑focused team. Great fit if you have infusion or acute care experience and want strong benefits, tuition help, and room to grow.

Employer: CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Rogers)

CompHealth (hospital-employed role in Rogers) Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth helps negotiate)

Join 4 physicians and 4 APPs with 4 on-campus endoscopy suites and ERCP required. Offers a 7 on/7 off or custom schedule, academic/teaching options, recruitment incentives, and PSLF eligibility.

Employer: Quest Diagnostics

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00+ per hour

Monday–Friday 7:30 AM–4:30 PM drawing a wide range of specimens plus some processing and front‑desk tasks. Comes with Day 1 medical for 30+ hrs, 401(k) match, bonus potential, and strong growth paths.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perform diagnostic ultrasound exams and support physicians with clear images and documentation. Good for experienced sonographers who want a patient‑focused role with a strong teamwork vibe.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mercy – Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry‑level lab support role handling specimen collection, processing, transport, and reports. Great fit if you have a high school diploma, like detail work, and want Mercy’s benefits and tuition support.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: PRN / Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Acute care surgery APP role in a physician-led team using Epic. Acute Care certification required for APRNs; comes with integrated system support, malpractice coverage, and PSLF-eligible not‑for‑profit employer.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead role in decontamination, assembly, and sterilization of instruments, plus documentation and prioritizing workflow. Requires 18+ months or 1600 hours of sterile processing experience and CRCST or CSPDT certification.

Employer: Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands‑on role cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing surgical instruments and keeping accurate logs. Open to candidates with a high school diploma and basic computer skills who want to grow in hospital support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting has related roles or contact info so you can ask about fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.