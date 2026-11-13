Rogers is quietly becoming a solid hub for remote-friendly tech work, especially with big consulting firms. If you’re in IT or AI and open to travel, these roles let you live local but work on global projects.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rogers, AR (listed as Anywhere in Country , hybrid with up to 50% travel)

(listed as , hybrid with up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $144,000 – $329,100 base (higher ranges for NYC/DC/WA/SoCal/Bay Area)

Lead the architecture behind EY’s AI knowledge and retrieval systems so their AI agents can access trusted, well-structured data. This is a senior, high-impact role mixing data engineering, knowledge graphs, and AI product design for someone with 9–12+ years of experience.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rogers, AR (Anywhere in Country, hybrid client-facing role)

(Anywhere in Country, hybrid client-facing role) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $77,500 – $140,900 base (higher range for NYC Metro, WA, CA)

Work on advanced SIEM platforms as part of EY’s Cyber Threat and Vulnerability Management team. Great fit if you have 3–4+ years in security, hands-on SIEM experience, and want to help big clients improve detection, incident response, and overall security operations.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rogers, AR (Anywhere in Country, hybrid with up to 50% travel)

(Anywhere in Country, hybrid with up to 50% travel) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $144,000 – $329,100 base (higher ranges for NYC/DC/WA/SoCal/Bay Area)

Build and run AI agents that actually complete complex workflows, not just generate answers. Ideal for senior engineers with 9–12+ years in software or applied ML, strong Python/TypeScript skills, and real experience shipping LLM-based systems into production.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—EY often has related roles and clear details on travel, hybrid work, and pay.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.