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Rogers
🛒 Rogers, AR Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs
9 days ago
Rogers retail is buzzing right now—lots of front-line roles where you can grow your people skills, earn steady hours, and plug into busy local shops and malls.
Customer Service Representative – NWA Floater
- Employer: First Western Bank
- Location: Rogers, AR (Northwest Arkansas region)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
You’ll be the friendly face in multiple bank branches, helping customers with transactions, account maintenance, and new accounts. Great fit if you have strong customer service and cash-handling experience and like variety in your workday.
Seasonal Holiday Retail Manager – Pinnacle Hills Promenade
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Temporary, ~40 hrs/week during season
- Salary: Not listed
Lead the Santa photo set at Pinnacle Hills—manage the team, schedules, and daily operations while making sure families have a magical visit. Good for someone 18+ with leadership skills, flexible holiday availability, and interest in a fast-paced, seasonal management role.
Seasonal Holiday Sales Associate / Photographer – Pinnacle Hills Promenade
- Employer: Cherry Hill Programs
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Part-time, seasonal (min ~20 hrs/week)
- Salary: Not listed
Help welcome families, take photos, and run the Santa set POS. No photography experience needed—just good energy, comfort with kids, and flexible evening/weekend/holiday hours.
Retail Experience Supervisor
- Employer: Best Buy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead a team on the sales floor, coach employees, and help hit store goals while keeping customers happy. You’ll want at least 1 year of leadership (or 6 months as a Best Buy shift lead) plus sales or customer service experience; includes competitive pay, employee discount, and benefits.
(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just one listing here.)
Dry Goods Sales Associate
- Employer: Dry Goods USA
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stay on top of fashion trends, build relationships with shoppers, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with competitive wages, merchandise discount, benefits, 401(k), and a “promote from within” culture.
Sales – Full-Time
- Employer: Palm Beach Tan
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base pay + commission (exact amount not listed)
Create a fun, upbeat salon vibe while matching guests with memberships and products. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities; must be 18+, flexible with nights/weekends, and able to lift up to 50 lbs.
Sales – The Dotted Pig
- Employer: The Dotted Pig
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $13.00–$15.00/hour
Help customers find the right items, run the register, gift wrap, and keep the shop tidy and welcoming. Great if you like steady customer interaction, a boutique feel, and clear hourly pay.
If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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