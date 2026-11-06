🛒 Rogers, AR Retail Roundup: Multiple Customer Service Jobs

Rogers retail is buzzing right now—lots of front-line roles where you can grow your people skills, earn steady hours, and plug into busy local shops and malls.

Employer: First Western Bank

First Western Bank Location: Rogers, AR (Northwest Arkansas region)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll be the friendly face in multiple bank branches, helping customers with transactions, account maintenance, and new accounts. Great fit if you have strong customer service and cash-handling experience and like variety in your workday.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Temporary, ~40 hrs/week during season

Salary: Not listed

Lead the Santa photo set at Pinnacle Hills—manage the team, schedules, and daily operations while making sure families have a magical visit. Good for someone 18+ with leadership skills, flexible holiday availability, and interest in a fast-paced, seasonal management role.

Employer: Cherry Hill Programs

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Part-time, seasonal (min ~20 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed

Help welcome families, take photos, and run the Santa set POS. No photography experience needed—just good energy, comfort with kids, and flexible evening/weekend/holiday hours.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a team on the sales floor, coach employees, and help hit store goals while keeping customers happy. You’ll want at least 1 year of leadership (or 6 months as a Best Buy shift lead) plus sales or customer service experience; includes competitive pay, employee discount, and benefits.

(Also listed on Indeed, but it’s the same role, so just one listing here.)

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Stay on top of fashion trends, build relationships with shoppers, and keep the store looking sharp. Comes with competitive wages, merchandise discount, benefits, 401(k), and a “promote from within” culture.

Employer: Palm Beach Tan

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base pay + commission (exact amount not listed)

Create a fun, upbeat salon vibe while matching guests with memberships and products. Includes health, dental, vision, PTO, employee discounts, and advancement opportunities; must be 18+, flexible with nights/weekends, and able to lift up to 50 lbs.

Employer: The Dotted Pig

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $13.00–$15.00/hour

Help customers find the right items, run the register, gift wrap, and keep the shop tidy and welcoming. Great if you like steady customer interaction, a boutique feel, and clear hourly pay.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application this week while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.