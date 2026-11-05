🏭 Rogers, AR Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Night-Shift Openings

Rogers has some solid plant jobs right now, especially if you’re okay with night shifts and staying active on your feet.

Here are a few strong options in manufacturing & production around Rogers, AR this week:

Employer: Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time, all shifts available (A/B/C/D)

Pay: $19.50/hour

Work in a cold storage freezer (down to -10°F) moving product, cleaning bays and docks, and using motor-powered equipment. PPE (freezer suit, gloves, headwear) is provided, and you’ll be trained and licensed as a forklift operator, with access to paid time off, 401(k), and health benefits. Must have worked 3 of the last 6 months with one employer and be ready for 9–11 hour shifts with heavy lifting.

Employer: The Clorox Company

The Clorox Company Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time, night shift (6 PM–6 AM, 2-2-3 schedule)

Pay: $22.60/hour + $1.25/hour night shift premium

Run and maintain equipment that makes plastic trash bags and food storage wrap in conversion, extrusion, food, or logistics. All new hires start on night shift, working every other weekend and some holidays, with hands-on work, basic maintenance, data entry, and safety checks. Requires being 18+, legally able to work in the US, and having a high school diploma or GED, plus access to competitive pay, 401(k), and health benefits.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.