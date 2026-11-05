🔧 Rogers, AR Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings

Rogers has steady demand for people who keep hospitals, hotels, and plants clean and running smoothly. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy (Mercy Hospital – Rogers)

Mercy (Mercy Hospital – Rogers) Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help keep a hospital clean and safe for patients and staff. This EVS/housekeeping role is active, includes lifting and moving, and comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for team members working 32+ hours.

Employer: Courtyard by Marriott Rogers at Pinnacle Hills

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep a busy hotel in top shape by handling small repairs, basic HVAC, plumbing, and electrical work, plus caring for the grounds, pool, and entrances. Comes with health, dental, vision, life insurance, hotel discounts, and paid time off.

Employer: Fortrex

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead and support a sanitation crew in a food processing facility, making sure cleaning, safety, and audits are on point. This role mixes hands-on work with people leadership and offers medical, dental, vision, retirement plan, paid holidays, paid vacation, and training & development.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.