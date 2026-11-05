📣 Rogers, AR Sales & Marketing – Multiple Roles from $37K to $170K

Rogers is buzzing with sales and marketing openings right now, from entry-level support to senior leadership. Here are several solid roles you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Ferrara

Ferrara Location: Rogers, AR (in-person 3+ days/week)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $123,668 – $173,135/year

Lead sales operations for major customers like Walmart, Sam’s, and eCommerce. You’ll own forecasting, performance reporting, and planning, working closely with Sales, Trade Marketing, Supply Chain, and Finance. Great fit if you have 7+ years in CPG sales ops/analytics and strong Excel/data skills.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Rogers, AR (Hybrid: Tue–Thu in office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $37,400 – $43,000/year

Remote-first sales role managing AWG and UNFI retail accounts by phone, video, and email. You’ll grow sales, place new items, and run promos for a single client’s brands. Good for someone with sales/account management or customer service experience who likes data, relationship-building, and a hybrid schedule.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Sell broadcast, digital, and streaming advertising as a trusted advisor to local businesses. You’ll build data-driven marketing plans and help clients reach viewers across multiple platforms. Comes with a comprehensive benefits package and room to grow in media sales.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the sales team at the local ABC affiliate with ad contracts, creative materials, and campaign scheduling. Great entry point if you’re organized, detail-focused, and want to break into advertising. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, and PTO.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting has related roles or ways to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.