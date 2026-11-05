💻 Rogers, AR IT Openings: Multiple EY Tech & Cyber Roles

Rogers keeps pulling in big-name tech work, and EY is hiring for several high-impact consulting roles you can do from here with national clients.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rogers, AR (open to anywhere in the US )

(open to ) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $144,900 – $265,800 (higher ranges listed for select major markets)

Lead cybersecurity workstreams on large SAP S/4HANA and cloud transformation projects. This is a fit if you blend SAP security architecture + IAM/Data Protection + consulting and like working with executive stakeholders while still staying close to the tech.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rogers, AR (listed among many open US locations)

(listed among many open US locations) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $102,500 – $187,900 (higher ranges listed for select major markets)

Senior role building out EY’s AI Finance offering, mixing finance apps, data management, Azure, ML and Gen AI. You’ll work with stakeholders to design data models and architecture, then help turn them into real solutions for planning, reporting, and consolidation.

Employer: EY

EY Location: Rogers, AR (open to candidates across the country)

(open to candidates across the country) Type: Full-time

Salary range (US, most locations): $102,500 – $187,900 (higher ranges listed for select major markets)

Consulting role focused on life, annuity, and group benefits platforms and digital transformation. Great if you know modern policy admin systems, APIs, integrations, and Agile/SAFe and want to lead delivery across big insurance programs.

If one of these sounds close, click through, skim the full description, and get your resume in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.