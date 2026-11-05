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Rogers
🏥 Rogers, AR Healthcare & Dental Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
5 days ago
Rogers’ healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to vet clinics and dental offices. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid options hiring right now.
Medical Assistant MA/CMA (OB/GYN) – Mercy Clinic Pinnacle Hills
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help OB/GYN patients and support physicians with hands-on care in a busy clinic. Great fit if you have MA experience and want strong benefits, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match from day one.
Clinic Director I – Licensed Physical Therapist Assistant (PTA)
- Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead therapy services in a senior living setting while still treating patients. Offers predictable schedules, full medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, and free CEUs.
Clinic Director I – Licensed Physical Therapist (PT)
- Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Similar leadership role for a PT who wants to guide a therapy team and stay hands-on with residents. Includes leadership development, career paths into operations/clinical leadership, and strong benefits.
Locum | Physician – Rheumatology
- Employer: CompHealth
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Contract / Locum
- Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate pay and pay weekly)
Outpatient rheumatology, Monday–Friday, 8–5, with hospital privileges. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing, so you can focus on the work.
Registered Nurse – Emergency Department
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Fast-paced ER role for an RN with current license and BLS (plus unit-specific certs like ACLS/PALS/TNCC as needed). Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for 32+ hours/week.
Patient Transporter – Mercy Hospital NW Arkansas
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level hospital role moving patients and equipment between departments using Epic to track locations. Good for someone with customer service experience, BLS, and who’s comfortable on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.
Acute Care Charge Registered Nurse
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead an acute unit, manage staffing and daily operations, and mentor bedside nurses. Best for an RN with strong acute care background and proven leadership skills.
Physician – Gastroenterologist (Mercy Northwest Arkansas)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (offers flexible recruitment incentives)
Join a high-performing GI team with EPIC, Provation, Olympus 190 scopes, esophageal manometry, and academic teaching options. Includes sign-on/commencement incentives, day-one benefits, retirement with match, relocation, PSLF eligibility, and H-1B sponsorship.
Endodontist
- Employer: Specialized Dental Partners
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Busy, modern endodontic practice seeking an associate for full-scope endo care. Backed by a large specialty network with comprehensive benefits, career development, and a strong support team.
Cardiovascular Clinical Nurse Specialist
- Employer: Vetted Solutions
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead quality improvement for cardiovascular services by tracking outcomes, driving performance projects, and educating staff. Ideal for someone with deep CV quality-measure knowledge and strong data/education skills.
Veterinary Kennel Technician
- Employer: Faithful Friends Animal Clinic
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role caring for hospitalized and boarding pets—feeding, walking, cleaning, and assisting the vet team. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE support, and pet discounts, and they’re open to training the right animal lover.
Dental Treatment Coordinator
- Employer: Parklane Family Dental
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)
- Pay: $25–$27/hour
Help patients understand treatment plans, schedule visits, and navigate insurance and payments. Requires dental office experience and strong knowledge of dental terms/insurance, plus offers PTO, sick time, dental insurance, uniform allowance, and employee discounts.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Rogers are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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