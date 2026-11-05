🏥 Rogers, AR Healthcare & Dental Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week

Rogers’ healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospitals to vet clinics and dental offices. If you’re in patient care or support roles, there are several solid options hiring right now.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship

Mercy Hospital St. Louis Critical Care Medicine Fellowship Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help OB/GYN patients and support physicians with hands-on care in a busy clinic. Great fit if you have MA experience and want strong benefits, PTO, tuition support, and retirement match from day one.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead therapy services in a senior living setting while still treating patients. Offers predictable schedules, full medical/vision/dental, 401(k) with match, flexible PTO, and free CEUs.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Similar leadership role for a PT who wants to guide a therapy team and stay hands-on with residents. Includes leadership development, career paths into operations/clinical leadership, and strong benefits.

Employer: CompHealth

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Contract / Locum

Salary: Not listed (CompHealth notes they negotiate pay and pay weekly)

Outpatient rheumatology, Monday–Friday, 8–5, with hospital privileges. CompHealth handles housing, travel, malpractice, and credentialing, so you can focus on the work.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced ER role for an RN with current license and BLS (plus unit-specific certs like ACLS/PALS/TNCC as needed). Mercy offers medical, dental, vision, PTO, tuition support, and matched retirement for 32+ hours/week.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level hospital role moving patients and equipment between departments using Epic to track locations. Good for someone with customer service experience, BLS, and who’s comfortable on their feet and lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead an acute unit, manage staffing and daily operations, and mentor bedside nurses. Best for an RN with strong acute care background and proven leadership skills.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (offers flexible recruitment incentives)

Join a high-performing GI team with EPIC, Provation, Olympus 190 scopes, esophageal manometry, and academic teaching options. Includes sign-on/commencement incentives, day-one benefits, retirement with match, relocation, PSLF eligibility, and H-1B sponsorship.

Employer: Specialized Dental Partners

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Busy, modern endodontic practice seeking an associate for full-scope endo care. Backed by a large specialty network with comprehensive benefits, career development, and a strong support team.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead quality improvement for cardiovascular services by tracking outcomes, driving performance projects, and educating staff. Ideal for someone with deep CV quality-measure knowledge and strong data/education skills.

Employer: Faithful Friends Animal Clinic

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role caring for hospitalized and boarding pets—feeding, walking, cleaning, and assisting the vet team. Offers health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, CE support, and pet discounts, and they’re open to training the right animal lover.

Employer: Parklane Family Dental

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: $25–$27/hour

Help patients understand treatment plans, schedule visits, and navigate insurance and payments. Requires dental office experience and strong knowledge of dental terms/insurance, plus offers PTO, sick time, dental insurance, uniform allowance, and employee discounts.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers in Rogers are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.