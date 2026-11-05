🍽️ Rogers, AR Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings

Rogers keeps adding new spots to eat, stay, and shop, which means steady hiring in kitchens, banquets, and food production. If you like fast-paced shifts and serving guests, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: The Fresh Market

The Fresh Market Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (includes $2/hr shift differential from 12 am–5 am)

Hands-on production role supporting deli, meat/seafood, bakery, and produce. You’ll work 3 am–11 am, help keep products fresh and stocked, and assist guests across departments. Comes with 30% team member discount, 401(k) with match, health benefits, PTO options, and early wage access.

Employer: Atrium Hospitality (Embassy Suites Rogers)

(Embassy Suites Rogers) Location: Rogers, AR (Pinnacle Hills Pkwy)

Rogers, AR (Pinnacle Hills Pkwy) Type: Full-time

Salary: $54,000–$68,000/year

Lead the banquet team for events at a busy hotel—overseeing daily operations, staffing, and guest experience. Includes 401(k) with match, medical/dental/vision, PTO, travel and brand discounts, DailyPay, wellness programs, and tuition reimbursement. Ideal if you have banquet experience and want a clear path to grow in hotel management.

Employer: Casey’s

Location: Rogers, AR

Rogers, AR Type: Full-time

Salary: Hiring range not listed (eligible for quarterly bonuses)

Run the kitchen side of a Casey’s store—training team members, managing food safety, inventory, and daily operations for prepared foods and beverages. Role includes competitive pay, quarterly bonus opportunities, health, dental, vision, PTO and holiday pay, 401(k) with match, and team member discounts.

Employer: Pinnacle Country Club

Location: Rogers, AR (multiple club locations)

Rogers, AR (multiple club locations) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$20/hour

Evening line cook role at a private country club, preparing menu items to spec and keeping high standards for taste, temperature, and cleanliness. Offers competitive wages, health benefits, and 401(k) with company match for full-time staff. Requires 2–3 years of kitchen experience and the ability to work holidays and weekends.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers here are growing and often have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.