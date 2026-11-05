🎨 Rogers, AR Creative & Media Jobs – Multiple Open Roles Now Hiring

Rogers is buzzing with media and design work right now, from local TV news to global digital agencies. If you’re into storytelling, visuals, or on‑air work, there’s a solid mix of options here.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME on site, but described as part-time)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME on site, but described as part-time) Salary: Not listed

This role focuses on editing news stories, videos, and full newscasts under tight deadlines. You’ll use Adobe Premiere and work closely with producers and reporters in a fast, collaborative newsroom.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME on site, but described as part-time)

Part-time (listed as FULL_TIME on site, but described as part-time) Salary: Not listed

Great entry point into TV news. You’ll help write stories, build graphics, and do research, plus use social media to support the newscast.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match

You’ll pitch and report stories, shoot and edit your own video, and go live on air. Good fit if you already have TV news experience and love being out in the field.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match

Lead the assignment desk, track breaking news and severe weather, and help shape daily coverage. This is a leadership role for someone who knows how a newsroom runs.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and 401(k) match

You’ll build local newscasts from start to finish—writing, stacking, and coordinating with reporters and production. Expect flexible hours, including holidays and breaking news.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, paid time off, and 401(k) match

Shoot and edit video for TV and digital, with a focus on strong visual storytelling. You’ll use Adobe Premiere and need solid video photojournalism skills.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, dental, vision, and paid time off

Another visual role focused on capturing and editing impactful stories for both broadcast and online. Emphasis on journalistic integrity and professional, clean visuals.

Employer: KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW

KHBS/KHOG 40/29 & THE ARKANSAS CW Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; benefits include medical, 401(k) match, and paid parental leave

Split your time between anchoring and live reporting, plus helping mentor the team. They’re looking for at least 2+ years of experience and someone who can own big stories.

Employer: VML (part of WPP)

(part of WPP) Location: Rogers, AR (hybrid, ~4 days/week in office)

Type: Likely Full-time

Likely Salary: Not listed

Lead digital commerce design for big brands—creating product page images, enhanced content, and brand shops for retailers like Amazon, Walmart, and Kroger. Requires 5+ years of digital/ecommerce design, strong Adobe Creative Suite skills, and experience handling high-volume creative work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on schedule, team, and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.