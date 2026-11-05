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🏗️ Rogers, AR Engineering: Multiple Roles With Growth & Benefits
Rogers is staying busy with design and manufacturing work, and a couple of solid engineering roles are open right now. If you’re into CAD, architecture, or process improvement, these are worth a look.
Senior Designer
- Employer: CESO, Inc.
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $68,415 – $82,964/year (typical new hire range for Rogers, AR)
Lead full building projects across retail, hospitality, light industrial, healthcare, and worship spaces. You’ll own 2D/3D design in Revit/AutoCAD, coordinate with all engineering disciplines, and mentor junior designers. Great fit if you have 6+ years in architecture or interior design, love hybrid work, and want strong benefits like 401(k) match, upfront PTO, and license reimbursement.
Process Engineer (Quality) 1
- Employer: Bekaert
- Location: Rogers, AR
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role keeping manufacturing lines running smoothly and safely. You’ll monitor machine parameters, test batch quality, log production data, and drive process improvements to boost efficiency and cut costs. Ideal if you have 3–5 years in operations plus a background (or degree) in chemical, mechanical, or industrial engineering.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on shifts, teams, and growth paths.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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