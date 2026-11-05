💰 Multiple Accounting & Finance Openings in Rogers, AR

Rogers is buzzing with finance roles tied to big national brands and complex retail accounts. If you like numbers, systems, and working with major clients, these are worth a look.

Employer: Acosta

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: $21.25/hour

Support trade investment accuracy for grocery and retail clients by digging into contracts, deductions, and complex trade systems. This is a good fit if you enjoy Excel, reconciliation work, and being the go-to problem solver between sales, finance, and shared services.

Alternate posting: Same Trade Specialist role on Indeed

Employer: The Coca-Cola Company

Location: Rogers, AR

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (described as competitive compensation and comprehensive benefits)

Lead pricing execution and new item setup for Walmart and Sam’s Club, making sure Coca-Cola products are priced and set up correctly across 4,500+ stores. Great for someone with strong Excel and data visualization skills who wants hybrid work (up to two days WFH) and direct exposure to senior leaders.

Employer: EY

Location: Listed as Anywhere in Country (role appears in Rogers search results)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,900–$135,100 base in most US locations (higher ranges for certain states/metros)

Work on tax for hedge funds, private equity, and mutual funds as part of EY’s Financial Services Organization. Ideal if you have 2–3+ years of tax or financial services experience and want national clients, strong training, and a clear path to grow.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles you can explore from the same page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.