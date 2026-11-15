Tennessee football defensive tackle Daevin Hobbs traveling to Texas A&M on November 13, 2026. (Photo via @vol_footblal on X)

Tennessee football arrived at the McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville at 3:40 p.m. ET on Friday to catch its flight to go to College Station to play Texas A&M. However, just before the Vols took off, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop that halted all air traffic due to a communication issue.

After sitting on the plane unsure of how long the delay would be, Tennessee decided the best move would be to deplane and head back to the facility on campus just before 6 p.m. ET. The Vols would arrive back at the facility for dinner shortly after 6:45 p.m. ET.

Then, once things cleared up and flights began to take off again, Tennessee returned to the airport just after 9 p.m. ET and took off at 10 p.m. ET. Ultimately, the Vols arrived at their hotel in College Station at 12:45 p.m. ET to conclude a hectic and uncertain day of travel.

“There were a lot of things that we were dealing with,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said. “And I think yesterday’s travel, the amount of time in the plane, at the airport, back at the facility, not knowing if we’re leaving. The later it got, it got harder on the guys and the staff too. And finally, we get clearance to go and it’s a long flight, it’s a late arrival, it was a long day for our players. From when they first got in the building, they were there the entire day. They didn’t leave the facility. So I think the travel was tough.”

Tennessee didn’t use it as an excuse, though. Instead, the Vols came out hot at Texas A&M, conducting a 16-play, 70-yard field goal drive that took nearly nine and a half minutes off the clock. Tennessee couldn’t maintain that success for the rest of the half, but still worked its way to a 22-7 win thanks to a strong finish.

What may have helped was altering plans on game day in response to the late arrival. Tennessee pushed back its typical wake-up time to let the players catch up on any lost sleep. This made the feeling on game day more along the lines of a noon ET kickoff rather than the 3 p.m. ET (2 p.m. local) one it was.

“I mean, there’s so many things going on, the pilots who are communicating with the airlines, administration, communication with conference,” Heupel said. “Not a lot of answers until about 8:45 last night. And even then, the schedule, I told the players, we’ll figure it out when we land, based on what time we land. And we kind of turned it, even though it was a 2 o’clock kickoff here, turned it into an early kickoff back home, just getting here so late. Let the guys sleep in a little bit longer and did our normal clap session, getting ready for game time. But really proud of our guys, the way they handled it.”

Now, Tennessee returns to Knoxville to prepare for another critical clash. This time, LSU comes to town for the Vols’ final home game of the regular season.