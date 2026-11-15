Photo via Cole Moore | RTI

Tennessee football had another awful stroke of injury luck during its 22-7 win over Texas A&M on Saturday in College Station. In the second quarter, Vols star wide receiver Mike Matthews was injured after making a reception. As he was tackled, he appeared to hurt his knee.

Matthews was helped to the sideline by trainers, but could not put weight on his leg. He exited the injury tent on crutches before heading to the locker room and did not return.

After the game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said he did not have any updates on Matthews’ status.

“I don’t have an update on Mike,” Heupel said. “Mike’s played really well throughout the year, he was playing really well today too. And I hate it, but we’ll find out when we get back.”

Before going down with an injury, Matthews caught two passes for 42 yards. This included a long of 25 yards as he created explosives on both of his touches.

Heading into the game, Matthews was the team’s leading receiver. He had caught 37 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. He became a go-to option in recent weeks, too, with the Vols doing whatever it took to get the ball in his hands in space.

Matthews is in his junior season after contributing in his first three years to varying degrees. He was a backup receiver as a freshman, but stepped into a starting role as a sophomore. That year, alongside slot receiver Braylon Staley and breakout star Chris Brazzell flanking him in the other outside role, he caught 53 passes for 813 yards and four touchdowns.

Matthews was a five-star recruit out of high school. 247 composite ranked him as the No. 24 recruit in the class of 2024. He was the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 4 player from the state of Georgia.