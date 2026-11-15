KNOXVILLE, TN - August 05, 2026 - Running back Daune Morris #17 of the Tennessee Volunteers during 2026 Fall Camp practice on Haslam Field in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee running back Daune Morris will be sidelined for the rest of the season as he recovers from a reported leg injury that was sustained in a car accident on Thursday night/Friday morning. On the year, the sophomore running back had taken 66 carries for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught six passes for 35 yards.

The Vols relied on the strong tandem of DeSean Bishop and Javin Gordon at the running back position in a win over Texas A&M on Saturday night, but Morris has provided a nice addition to the room that will be missing for the rest of the season.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel shared his thoughts on the matter after the win over the Aggies.

“Yeah, you hate having to deal with that,” Heupel said. “You got to make good decisions. And you affect a lot of other people that have put a lot of work into it. At this point, we’re close to 300 days of work since January, I think 20th since we first started. It takes everybody staying consistent, being focused and taking care of each other.”

According to Knox News’ Adam Sparks, the car accident happened “about 12:40 a.m. on Nov. 13.” Morris reportedly “struck a fire hydrant and four parked cars” after his vehicle lost traction during a turn on Kingston Pike.

It’s a tough loss for a team that relies so heavily on the run game. Morris provided the Vols with a different paced option who could speed past defenses, as he showed during a 66-yard touchdown run last week against Kentucky. Fortunately for Tennessee, the Vols still have strong options to run the ball, including quarterback Faizon Brandon, who has clearly inserted himself into a legitimate role in the offensive gameplan. But it’s still a tough blow for a team that could be just a few weeks away from the College Football Playoffs.

Gordon, who ran for 78 yards on 11 carries against the Aggies, said that Morris sent a message to his fellow teammates on Saturday morning from back in Knoxville.

“He texted us this morning,” Gordon said. “He was basically telling us, ‘Go ball out, guys. It’s already written. Of course, God’s story, it’s already written.’ And that he loves us.”

No. 8 Tennessee should improve in the AP Rankings on Sunday and in the College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday. It’s a big week ahead, though. The Vols will host LSU on Saturday night before a regular-season finale at Vanderbilt after Thanksgiving.

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