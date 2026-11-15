Texas A&M football head coach Mike Elko (Photo via 12thman.com)

Texas A&M gave Tennessee football a good punch in College Station, but ultimately, the Vols pulled out a 22-7 win over the Aggies. After the game, TAMU head coach Mike Elko met with the media to give his thoughts.

Here’s what he said.

Opening statement

“Utter apology with everything that I have to everybody who supports this program. Thank you for turning out. You deserve so much better. Give me a chance, and we will get this fixed, and we’ll put a much better product on the field. So that’s all I can say. I apologize to everybody who supports this program. That’s not nearly what you deserve.”

On how he would describe the offensive performance in one word

“Pathetic.”

On why they couldn’t pass the ball

“The wind played a role. The rush played a bigger role. Our inability to give him (Marcel Reed) any time to see anything. They’re very multiple on defense, and so the pressure created a massive challenge trying to do anything.”

On why Marcel Reed gives the team a better chance to win than Brady Hart

“I just think that it’s not about Brady. I just think when things were breaking down the way they were, when the quarterback was running for his life, when you were just trying to be a run-heavy team, the plus-one ability that Marcel gives you is the only thing that keeps them off us in any way, shape or form. And so that’s what I see.”

On why Marcel Reed didn’t have any designed runs, second-half rushing struggles

“I just think it was the way they were playing it. I think that that’s why some of those runs spit the way they did. There was a lot of blitz. It was a lot of pressure, boxing him in, not giving him opportunities to pull and carry the ball. And again, we’ve discussed.

“He’s never been a quarterback – there’s a narrative that he’s been a running quarterback. He’s never been a running quarterback. We’ve never designed a lot of runs for him. He’s a zone-read quarterback. He’s a scramble quarterback. He can escape. He can make plays with his feet. He’s a very athletic kid, but we’ve never ran an offense where we were calling 22 runs for Marcel Reed. That’s never been the offense. We put opportunities in to control the edge, and when they give him the edge, or they allow him opportunities to run, he takes them. We had a lot of different things called in passing situations to try to give him opportunities to escape with his feet, but we just got completely overwhelmed.”

On why KJ Edwards only had one carry in the second half

“I just think that was the way the game played out. There just weren’t very many carries to be had.”

On if the quarterback position will be open

“We’ll figure that out.”

Elko cuts off the next question to expand on the previous answer

“I don’t know how – our offense is inept. I don’t know how you can put this on one kid. This is not on one kid. The narrative that this is just on Marcel, like anybody who watched that game and thinks that is just on Marcel Reed, it’s on me. It is on me. It is a completely nonfunctional offense, and that’s on me. It is my fault. I own it. Come after me.”

On the difference between offensive woes against South Carolina and now against Tennessee

“Our inability to get the run game going. We got in some third-and-shorts, we couldn’t convert. We couldn’t get drives going, because we couldn’t get drives going, we couldn’t get tempo going. When you go three-and-out, it doesn’t allow you to pick the pace up of the game at all. Last week, we were able to convert a lot on third down. We were able to put ourselves in position. We were 2-of-11 today. We couldn’t hold on to the football. We couldn’t get first downs. Because we couldn’t get first downs, there was nothing we could do to create tempo and momentum. That’s what happened.”

On if the defense did enough to win

“Yeah, I’m extremely proud of their fight, given the situations they got put in in the second half.”

On what changes he has made to the offense, why they haven’t worked

“I think, again, we made a lot of changes. We did. I know when the results are the results, it doesn’t appear like there’s anything changing because it just looks like the same. We changed a lot in how we run the ball. We changed a lot in how we throw the ball. We got into more tempo, more hurry, more empty. We’ve done a lot to try to change it, but at the end of the day, the result is what matters, and the result is the same. And so because the result is the same, it’s going to look like nothing changed because nothing’s changed. I do think we were making progress. We took massive steps backwards today on so many levels.”

On the defensive line’s performance against Tennessee’s run game

“I think stout. I think that’s one of the best backs, if not the best back in the league. He had 2.9 yards per carry. They pound the ball. They pounded it on us. We couldn’t maintain the ball, so they ran 30 more plays than we did. Time of possession was ridiculous. They had the ball for 42 minutes and 11 seconds, and just time after time, the defense was put in disadvantageous positions and kept going out there and kept playing. And so from that perspective, I was very, very proud of them. They certainly had every opportunity to not continue to play. And keeping them out of the end zone the way they did at the end of the game, obviously, there was the one, but the two follow-ups off the turnovers, keeping them out of the end zone. Again, we’re not looking for brownie points, but I am proud of how they continue to fight.”

On rotation at offensive guard, finding the starting five

“Unfortunately, Trovon Baugh is out for the year, and so we won’t have him anymore. And so I think we were trying to figure out what the right thing to do at guard was. We had two true freshmen playing in there. That certainly didn’t help the situation, but that’s not an excuse.”

On the fourth-down play call in the fourth quarter with eight minutes left

“It was a rollout trying to get Marcel on the move with options. They did a good job of taking away option one, two. He went to option three, and option one reached back and stuck a hand up and knocked the ball down.”

On why the offense has been bad in the second half, if teams are adjusting

“Probably. I mean, if we’re being honest, probably. Probably not finding the right answers in the second half to their solutions. Yeah, certainly that plays a role.”

On if Tennessee changing to Faizon Brandon at quarterback changed anything

“Obviously we know he’s an athlete. Certainly has some talent with his legs. That certainly showed up. Obviously, hit the big run to ice the game at the end. He’s a talented quarterback. He was quarterback one for a long period of time. I think George (MacIntyre) got rattled a little bit on the one sack. And so, for whatever reason, they decided to make the shift. Certainly, we knew from a running standpoint, he presented a different issue and so we had a plan kind of ready for him in case something like that happened.”

On the disconcerting signals penalty and roughing-the-passer penalty in the second half

“That disconcerting signals penalty has got to be the stupidest penalty that we officiate in college football. It’s the third time that’s been called on one of our free safeties. So I’m not sure how our free safety is trying to draw the offense offsides. Roughing the passer is what it is. I didn’t see it well enough to know.”