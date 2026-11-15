Tennessee HC Josh Heupel. Photo by RTI.

No. 8 Tennessee improved to 8-2 on the year on Saturday night with a resilient 22-7 win over Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. The Vols battled the Aggies in a rock fight throughout three quarters, but once again showed their strengths in the fourth quarter to get a critical win on the road.

“Extremely proud of our football team,” Josh Heupel said after the game. “A lot of things that this group was dealing with, injuries, the travel, getting in late. And ultimately deciding to prepare the right way, not let anything get in our way and going competing really hard for four quarters.”

Here are all three of Tennessee Football’s postgame interviews:

Tennessee HC Josh Heupel

Tennessee LB Jeremiah Telander, TE DaSaahn Brame, QB Faizon Brandon

Tennessee S T.J. Metcalf, K Cooper Ranvier, RB Javin Gordon