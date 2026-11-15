Photo via Cole Moore | RTI

Freshman quarterback Faizon Brandon didn’t start the game, but he was called into action to replace George MacIntyre in the 22-7 win at Texas A&M. After the game, Brandon met with the media to give his thoughts.

Here’s what he said.

On waiting his turn after getting benched

“First, I just want to give all glory to God. And I’ll say, going too tough, really was just trying to get healthy first and then just stay prepared, wait my turn, keep on learning and preparing like I’ve got to start and stuff, so that was really the biggest for me.”

On going from a QB competition with George MacIntyre to supportive teammates

“I think we have a way better relationship now than we did back then. We talk a lot more, feel like we’re a lot more connected and know that we need each other, so I find that’s how it is now.”

On if the recent package of plays with him helped keep him ready

“Yeah, for sure, kind of got the jitters out early, so when I went in, it was kind of just getting with the flow of the game. So I feel like it did help me out early.”

On the red zone speed option conversion in the fourth quarter

“Really, it was just attacking the D-End, the last man on the line of scrimmage. Just playing the game with him, he was trying to seem like he wanted to play both, so just playing the game back with him and pitching it.”

On clock management as a freshman

“It’s something that we work in the off season a lot. So when it happens in a game, it’s kind of second nature. So I feel like we work it a lot, do a lot of situational stuff. So we’re very prepared whenever it happens in a game.”