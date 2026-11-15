Photo via Caleb Jarreau | RTI

Tennessee football went on the road and found a way to win at Texas A&M. Despite injuries piling up and a late flight on Friday night, the Vols escaped with a 22-7 victory.

After the game, Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel met with the media to give his thoughts on what transpired. Here’s what he said.

Opening Statement

“Extremely proud of our football team. A lot of things that this group was dealing with, injuries, the travel, getting in late. And ultimately deciding to prepare the right way, not let anything get in our way and going competing really hard for four quarters.

“Elite defensive performance. Shut out in the second half. I think that’s the second straight week. But really from start to finish, other than a couple of plays, just absolutely lights out. That’s (the defensive) front, linebackers were active and secondary with some big-time plays.

“And offensively, we got to get touchdowns instead of field goals, but Cooper (Ranvier), elite performance by him, special teams were solid all day long. Proud of the offensive football team, just continuing to strain. And quarterbacks, both of them, playing really good football.”

On Javin Gordon giving Tennessee good play off the bench for the last two weeks

“His vision on a couple of the runs was critical. And the vision along with his understanding of pace, using the blockers in front of him has allowed him to escape to some grass on critical plays. The option play on third and medium was a big part of the game and how it finished out playing in the fourth quarter. Just got a lot of trust in him and proud of him.”

On Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre’s knee injury, Faizon Brandon replacing him in the second half

“George got twisted up on the one pass play. And comes back in and was battling through it, but had to go back. And just with where the game was and what we felt like we needed, I didn’t feel like it was the right place for George, just dealing with that injury. And so that’s why Faizon was in there at that time. And both of them played extremely well. Proud of both of those guys, big smiles on their faces, excited about the win. They care about the team and straining and competing. So proud of them both.”

On the toughest part about the last couple days for this Tennessee football team

“There were a lot of things that we were dealing with. And I think yesterday’s travel, the amount of time in the plane, at the airport, back at the facility, not knowing if we’re leaving. The later it got, it got harder on the guys and the staff too. And finally, we get clearance to go and it’s a long flight, it’s a late arrival, it was a long day for our players. From when they first got in the building, they were there the entire day. They didn’t leave the facility. So I think the travel was tough.”

On Tennessee’s confidence in its defense and run game to win games after doing so previously this season

“Well, I think this football team has a competitive composure of continuing to play the next play. They’re okay playing in tight games. Their demeanor does not change. Offensively, boy, there’s some things we can take advantage of and be more efficient and change the way the game’s played earlier. But the first drive of the football game, pivotal, into the wind, drained a bunch of the clock and it was a good start. We got to get seven out of that. And just a couple of small details that we miss on.”

On Tennessee not using travel delays on Friday as an excuse

“Proud that no matter the circumstances, things that we don’t control, that they control their controllables — their preparation, their mindset. This morning, the look in their eye, the build up through pregame meal to kick off, the competitive makeup of this group. And to an outside world, that sounds easy. It’s hard when there’s a lot of things that are unknowns at this point in the week. And I’m talking about Friday, getting ready to try to go play a football game. Really proud of the maturity of this group.”

On Daevin Hobbs trying to play through pain and making an impact on the Tennessee defensive line

“Yeah, we’re going to keep needing that from him. Tough, smart, has played a good amount of football. He’s been limited certain weeks in some of his preparation on the practice field. But straining, competing, the look in his eyes, a competitor when you get to game day. Really proud of what he’s been doing all year long and what he did today.”

On Tennessee’s defense living up to its mantra of ‘give us an inch and we’ll defend it’ by getting stops in short-yardage situations

“Yeah, it’s something they live by. It’s not just mantras in that room. They’re living by those codes, and you see it in their performance. Physical play from all 11, not just from the guys up front and your second-level players. Your corners, your safeties, some of the key tackles on perimeter screens are true screen plays that force them to snap it again and just competing as a group. They’re having fun competing together and really confident in each other too.”

On losing Daune Morris to a broken leg in a car accident, the team dealing with that overnight on Thursday

“Yeah, you hate having to deal with that. You got to make good decisions. And you affect a lot of other people that have put a lot of work into it. At this point, we’re close to 300 days of work since January, I think 20th since we first started. It takes everybody staying consistent, being focused and taking care of each other.”

On Dejuan Lane and the difference he keeps making in the Tennessee secondary

“Both of the picks at the end of the football game, I don’t have a great read on, they broke on the football. A little bit of an overthrow. TJ (Metcalf) undercuts that pass on a vertical seam. Both big-time plays by those guys. Understanding patterns, quarterback’s eyes, shoulders, breaking on a football and then finishing the play. Prepared for their opportunity, going and catching the football, and that’s why we were able to close the game out the way we did.”

On if there’s an update on Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews and his right knee injury

“I don’t have an update on Mike. Mike’s played really well throughout the year, he was playing really well today too. And I hate it, but we’ll find out when we get back.”

On how Tennessee dealt with the change in routine with the travel situation on Friday

“I mean, there’s so many things going on, the pilots who are communicating with the airlines, administration, communication with conference. Not a lot of answers until about 8.45 last night. And even then, the schedule, I told the players, we’ll figure it out when we land, based on what time we land. And we kind of turned it, even though it was a 2 o’clock kickoff here, turned it into an early kickoff back home, just getting here so late. Let the guys sleep in a little bit longer and did our normal clap session, getting ready for game time. But really proud of our guys, the way they handled it.”

On the shift to run game and defense opposed to going fast and trying to score more

“The game can consistently change it. There’s been some real changes that play a major part of the flow of the game. The experience of your quarterbacks, your personnel, all those things go into it, and at the end of the day, our job is to put our players in the best position to play winning football. And you form an identity throughout the course of the year and then you start playing to that identity a little bit too. And there’s a lot of things that we got to continue to grow in here and down the stretch here, next couple of weeks. But this football team’s physical, they play hard, they play for one another, and it’s a lot of fun competing with them every Saturday.”