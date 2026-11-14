Photo via Caleb Jarreau | RTI

Tennessee football escapes College Station alive. Despite a stressful game for the Vols for the majority of it, UT leaves College Station with a 22-7 win over Texas A&M to keep its playoff hopes alive and well.

Here are four quick takeaways from the game

Tennessee Has Another Quarterback Controversy

Faizon Brandon began the year as Tennessee’s starting quarterback. However, after shaky performances to start the year and an injury, George MacIntyre slid into the starting role and did a good job. Even if the stats didn’t always back it up, it gave UT’s offense a new threat through the air that it wasn’t getting with Brandon.

However, against Texas A&M, the offense really sputtered. George MacIntyre completed 13-of-17 passes for 109 yards, no touchdowns and no interceptions, but was hesitant with the ball at times. After also taking a huge blindside hit, he went to the injury tent before taking the field again. After another unsuccessful drive, he went back to the tent and put a brace on his right knee.

MacIntyre’s day ended up being done at that point, though. With offensive struggles and now MacIntyre not healthy, UT turned back to Brandon. The result was an instant jolt of energy on offense. The run game suddenly picked up, and the combination of Brandon and the backs began to march down the field.

This all culminated in the fourth quarter. In the red zone on third-and-medium, Brandon ran a speed option that sucked defenders toward him. He flipped it to Javin Gordon for a first down to keep the drive alive. The next play, he let loose his only pass attempt of the afternoon, a five-yard touchdown toss to DaSaahn Brame. Ultimately, Brandon had the touchdown pass along with 36 rushing yards on six attempts.

Now, Tennessee is going to have to go back to the drawing board, though. Do you go back to MacIntyre despite the late-game efforts of Brandon, or do you try to keep it rolling with the freshman? Josh Heupel almost certainly won’t tip his hand, but keep an eye out for reports throughout the week.

DeSean Bishop Has Rare Off-Day, But Javin Gordon Steps Up

DeSean Bishop had Heisman Trophy hopes heading into Saturday. A weaker performance for him doesn’t necessarily change that, but he wasn’t as effective as he has been in recent games during the trip to College Station. Instead, he posted 97 yards on 34 carries.

The good news is Tennessee had a backup running back step up in a big way. After Daune Morris rushed effectively last week vs. Kentucky, he got into a car accident late this week and is now out for the season. In his spot, Javin Gordon got elevated back to RB2 and took full advantage.

Gordon finished the game 78 yards on 11 totes. He had some big plays, as well, rushing for a long of 21 and converting a pivotal third down just before Faizon Brandon’s touchdown throw to create a buffer in the score.

Bishop is obviously still going to be the team’s bell cow back, but having Gordon playing like this after he also flashed a few weeks ago at South Carolina is a great sign, especially with Morris out.

Another Jim Knowles Master Class

Tennessee’s defense came out of the gate firing. The Vols forced a pair of three-and-outs to open the game, looking like it was well on track to another suffocating performance.

That changed relatively quickly, though. On the Aggies’ third drive, it found immense success in the run game, going 61 yards in six plays for a touchdown. This put Tennessee behind Texas A&M and was an uncharacteristic showing from Jim Knowles’ unit. After forcing a three-and-out, the Aggies got the offense rolling again before missing a long field goal as half expired.

Knowles made the necessary adjustments at the half, though. Texas A&M had four straight three-and-outs to open the second half before turning it over on downs. The Aggies finally moved the chains down multiple scores on the ensuing drive, but TJ Metcalf jumped a route and intercepted Marcel Reed to essentially put a bow on the game. The next drive saw a new quarterback, but it also ended in a pick, this time for Dejuan Lane.

Ultimately, Tennessee gave up just 179 total yards (86 rushing and 93 passing) and forced two late turnovers. Especially with injuries piling up, these defensive performances are absolutely critical for long-term success. So far, Knowles seems to be worth every single cent of his contract and much more.

Survive-and-Advance

Tennessee won. Its playoff hopes are still alive, and it remains in the driver’s seat to play a bunch of meaningful football down the stretch.

It came with its lumps, though. Notably, Mike Matthews suffered a knee injury that sure feels bleak as the time expires at Kyle Field. We’ll see what his availability is going forward, but if he is out for the year, it brings the total up to 10 season-ending injuries for Tennessee this year. That’s a lot of starters and impact players, as well.

However, at the end of the day, style points don’t count for much at the moment. UT just needs to find ways to keep winning. Even if it raised more quarterback questions and was far from certain for most of the game, Tennessee now returns to Knoxville to play LSU with an 8-2 (5-2 SEC) record and is firmly in the playoff field. Winning out would be a certain berth in the 12-team bracket and potentially a spot in the SEC title game, depending on outside results.

It’s a basketball NCAA Tournament feel for this team right now, though. Even when the breaks go against you, like a delayed flight due to national stoppages, put on more steam and grit out a win to keep the year alive.