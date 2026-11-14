Photo via Caleb Jarreau | RTI

Tennessee football star wide receiver Mike Matthews exited the Vols’ game at Texas A&M in the second quarter with what appears to be a right knee injury on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field. He was tackled after making a reception, landing awkwardly on the play.

Matthews was helped off the field by trainers, but could not put any weight on his injured leg. He went directly to the injury tent. Matthews’ teammates instantly signaled for trainers to come out and help, and Matthews appeared to be in clear, visible pain. After being evaluated in the tent, Matthews went to the locker room on crutches.

Before going down with an injury, Matthews caught two passes for 42 yards. This included a long of 25 yards as he created explosives on both of his touches.

Shortly after Matthews exited the game, Tennessee’s drive stalled out in the red zone. The Vols settled for a field goal, cutting the deficit to Texas A& to 7-6 with just over six minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Heading into the game, Matthews was the team’s leading receiver. He had caught 37 passes for 566 yards and four touchdowns. He became a go-to option in recent weeks, too, with the Vols doing whatever it took to get the ball in his hands in space.

Matthews is in his junior season after contributing in his first three years to varying degrees. He was a backup receiver as a freshman, but stepped into a starting role as a sophomore. That year, alongside slot receiver Braylon Staley and breakout star Chris Brazzell flanking him in the other outside role, he caught 53 passes for 813 yards and four touchdowns.

Matthews was a five-star recruit out of high school. 247 composite ranked him as the No. 24 recruit in the class of 2024. He was the No. 6 wide receiver and No. 4 player from the state of Georgia.