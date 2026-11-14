Graphic via Tennessee Athletics.

Tennessee Football (7-2) enters Week 11 action with a Saturday game against Texas A&M (4-5) at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.

CURRENT SCORE: 4Q – Tennessee 16, Texas A&M 7 – (Updates PAUSED due to end-of-game setup. Check out @RockyTopInsider on X for the current score)

Live tweets on X -> https://twitter.com/RockyTopInsider

Pregame

Tennessee loses the toss, will receive the ball to start the game.

Tennessee captains: LB Arion Carter, LS Bennett Brady, RB DeSean Bishop, DL Xavier Gilliam

FIRST QUARTER

Tennessee Drive 1: FIELD GOAL GOOD – UT 3, TAMU 0

George MacIntyre starts, but Faizon Brandon gets an early snap with UT facing a 3rd and 1.

Tennessee lining up the big boy package on a 4th and 1. Converts with a DaSaahn Brame run.

Tennessee Timeout at 9:26, 1Q

Faizon Brandon entering for a second time this drive.

Tennessee gets stuffed on the goal line.

FIELD GOAL GOOD: Cooper Ranvier drills a 23-yard field goal

16 plays, 70 yards – TOP: 9:28

Texas A&M Drive 1: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0

Tennessee’s defense comes up with a three and out on the opening drive.

3 plays, 7 yards – TOP: 1:02

Tennessee Drive 2: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0

A great bounce from A&M’s punt sets UT way backed up to start the drive.

Vols go three and out after three straight runs.

3 plays, 7 yards – TOP: 1:58

Texas A&M Drive 2: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0

An absolutely dominant set of plays forces A&M into a three-and-out. Tennessee’s defense has Reed in a blender.

3 plays, -1 yards – TOP: 0:44

Tennessee Drive 3: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0

A sack on MacIntyre completely derails the drive. Three-and-out.

END OF THE FIRST QUARTER – Tennessee 3, Texas A&M 0

3 plays, -1 yards – TOP: 1:26

Texas A&M Drive 3: Touchdown Aggies – UT 3, TAMU 7

Aggies cap off a long touchdown drive with a 25-yard rushing touchdown.

6 plays, 61 yards – TOP: 2:24

Tennessee Drive 4: UT FIELD GOAL – UT 6, TAMU 7

Mike Matthews goes down with what appears to be a bad leg injury.

FIELD GOAL: Cooper Ranvier knocks one through from 30 yards out.

13 plays, 63 yards – TOP: 6:35

Texas A&M Drive 4: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

Tennessee’s defense comes up with a much needed three-and-out, but Hobbs and Gilliam appear to be a bit banged up.

3 plays, 9 yards – TOP: 1:39

Tennessee Drive 5: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

Tennessee goes three-and-out. Passing attack is going to look really rough without Matthews.

3 plays, 7 yards – TOP: 1:38

Texas A&M Drive 5: Aggies Field Goal NO GOOD – UT 6, TAMU 7

Aggies hit a 50-yard field goal before halftime.

7 plays, 41 yards – TOP: 2:42

Tennessee Drive 6: *End of Half*

HALFTIME – No. 8 Tennessee: 6, Texas A&M: 7

Texas A&M Drive 6: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

Ty Redmond with a big-play saving tackle on third down. Vols force a three-and-out.

3 plays, 2 yards – TOP: 0:57

Tennessee Drive 7: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

A really ugly three-and-out by the Vols’ defense.

3 plays, 3 yards – TOP: 0:46

Texas A&M Drive 7: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

3 plays, 6 yards – TOP: 1:17

Tennessee Drive 8: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

Ugly offense from the Vols.

5 plays, 13 yards – TOP: 1:38

Texas A&M Drive 8: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7

3 plays, 6 yards – TOP: 1:17

Tennessee Drive 9: TENNESSEE FIELD GOAL GOOD – UT 9, TAMU 7

Faizon Brandon checks in as Tennessee’s quarterback during the drive.

Tennessee runs down the entire field, but stalls out in the red zone thanks to a false start on third down.

FIELD GOAL: Cooper Ranvier knocks through a 32-yarder

11 plays, 68 yards – TOP: 6:18

Texas A&M Drive 9: Punt – UT 9, TAMU 7

END OF THE THIRD QUARTER – Tennessee 9, Texas A&M 7

Three-and-out from the Vols’ defense. Aggies haven’t had a first down all half.

3 plays, 3 yards – TOP: 1:38

Tennessee Drive 10: TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE – UT 16, TAMU 7

Faizon Brandon with a heck of a drive. He connects with Brame for a 5-yard touchdown.

9 plays, 55 yards – TOP: 5:00

(Updates PAUSED due to end-of-game setup. Check out @RockyTopInsider on X for the current score)