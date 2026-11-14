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No. 8 Tennessee at Texas A&M: Live Score, Big Moments, Scoring Plays
By Ric Butler,2 days ago
Tennessee Football (7-2) enters Week 11 action with a Saturday game against Texas A&M (4-5) at Kyle Field in College Station, TX.
CURRENT SCORE: 4Q – Tennessee 16, Texas A&M 7 – (Updates PAUSED due to end-of-game setup. Check out @RockyTopInsider on X for the current score)
Live tweets on X -> https://twitter.com/RockyTopInsiderMore from RTI: Tennessee Football Defensive Contributor Late Scratch For Game at Texas A&M
Pregame
Tennessee loses the toss, will receive the ball to start the game.
Tennessee captains: LB Arion Carter, LS Bennett Brady, RB DeSean Bishop, DL Xavier Gilliam
FIRST QUARTER
Tennessee Drive 1: FIELD GOAL GOOD – UT 3, TAMU 0
- George MacIntyre starts, but Faizon Brandon gets an early snap with UT facing a 3rd and 1.
- Tennessee lining up the big boy package on a 4th and 1. Converts with a DaSaahn Brame run.
- Tennessee Timeout at 9:26, 1Q
- Faizon Brandon entering for a second time this drive.
- Tennessee gets stuffed on the goal line.
- FIELD GOAL GOOD: Cooper Ranvier drills a 23-yard field goal
- 16 plays, 70 yards – TOP: 9:28
Texas A&M Drive 1: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0
- Tennessee’s defense comes up with a three and out on the opening drive.
- 3 plays, 7 yards – TOP: 1:02
Tennessee Drive 2: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0
- A great bounce from A&M’s punt sets UT way backed up to start the drive.
- Vols go three and out after three straight runs.
- 3 plays, 7 yards – TOP: 1:58
Texas A&M Drive 2: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0
- An absolutely dominant set of plays forces A&M into a three-and-out. Tennessee’s defense has Reed in a blender.
- 3 plays, -1 yards – TOP: 0:44
Tennessee Drive 3: Punt – UT 3, TAMU 0
- A sack on MacIntyre completely derails the drive. Three-and-out.
- END OF THE FIRST QUARTER – Tennessee 3, Texas A&M 0
- 3 plays, -1 yards – TOP: 1:26
Texas A&M Drive 3: Touchdown Aggies – UT 3, TAMU 7
- Aggies cap off a long touchdown drive with a 25-yard rushing touchdown.
- 6 plays, 61 yards – TOP: 2:24
Tennessee Drive 4: UT FIELD GOAL – UT 6, TAMU 7
- Mike Matthews goes down with what appears to be a bad leg injury.
- FIELD GOAL: Cooper Ranvier knocks one through from 30 yards out.
- 13 plays, 63 yards – TOP: 6:35
Texas A&M Drive 4: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- Tennessee’s defense comes up with a much needed three-and-out, but Hobbs and Gilliam appear to be a bit banged up.
- 3 plays, 9 yards – TOP: 1:39
Tennessee Drive 5: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- Tennessee goes three-and-out. Passing attack is going to look really rough without Matthews.
- 3 plays, 7 yards – TOP: 1:38
Texas A&M Drive 5: Aggies Field Goal NO GOOD – UT 6, TAMU 7
- Aggies hit a 50-yard field goal before halftime.
- 7 plays, 41 yards – TOP: 2:42
Tennessee Drive 6: *End of Half*
HALFTIME – No. 8 Tennessee: 6, Texas A&M: 7
Texas A&M Drive 6: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- Ty Redmond with a big-play saving tackle on third down. Vols force a three-and-out.
- 3 plays, 2 yards – TOP: 0:57
Tennessee Drive 7: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- A really ugly three-and-out by the Vols’ defense.
- 3 plays, 3 yards – TOP: 0:46
Texas A&M Drive 7: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- 3 plays, 6 yards – TOP: 1:17
Tennessee Drive 8: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- Ugly offense from the Vols.
- 5 plays, 13 yards – TOP: 1:38
Texas A&M Drive 8: Punt – UT 6, TAMU 7
- 3 plays, 6 yards – TOP: 1:17
Tennessee Drive 9: TENNESSEE FIELD GOAL GOOD – UT 9, TAMU 7
- Faizon Brandon checks in as Tennessee’s quarterback during the drive.
- Tennessee runs down the entire field, but stalls out in the red zone thanks to a false start on third down.
- FIELD GOAL: Cooper Ranvier knocks through a 32-yarder
- 11 plays, 68 yards – TOP: 6:18
Texas A&M Drive 9: Punt – UT 9, TAMU 7
- END OF THE THIRD QUARTER – Tennessee 9, Texas A&M 7
- Three-and-out from the Vols’ defense. Aggies haven’t had a first down all half.
- 3 plays, 3 yards – TOP: 1:38
Tennessee Drive 10: TOUCHDOWN TENNESSEE – UT 16, TAMU 7
- Faizon Brandon with a heck of a drive. He connects with Brame for a 5-yard touchdown.
- 9 plays, 55 yards – TOP: 5:00
(Updates PAUSED due to end-of-game setup. Check out @RockyTopInsider on X for the current score)