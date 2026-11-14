Photo via Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee football suffered yet another blow on its game-day availability report for its game at Texas A&M. Rotational interior defensive lineman and standout freshman JJ Finch has been ruled out for the game.

VolQuest reports that Finch will miss the game due to illness. He was not on the availability report all week before being added to the game-day report that comes out an hour and a half before kickoff.

Finch was a signing-day flip from Alabama as a three-star recruit. He’s already playing well above his recruiting resume, though, securing a rotational role on the defensive line. On the year, he has played in eight games and totaled 130 snaps. He has recorded 5 tackles, 0.5 tackles for loss and no sacks so far.

Finch is from Indianapolis, Indiana, where he played for Warren Central. He was the No. 52-ranked defensive line prospect in the nation according to Rivals Industry Rankings and No. 50 by 247Sports Composite.

The absence of Finch is just another on a long list of blows for Tennessee. The Vols have nine players already ruled out for the season, featuring starters in tight end Ethan Davis, offensive guard Wendell Moe Jr. and defensive end Tyree Weathersby. Edrees Farooq was also projected to start at safety before going down in the preseason.

Others ruled out for the year include cornerback Jaidas Richard, wide receiver Joakim Dodson, linebacker Jaedon Harmon, defensive back Dylan Lewis and now running back Daune Morris. Morris was involved in an overnight, one-car accident that will hold him out for the remainder of the year.

On Thursday, starting left guard Nic Moore was also ruled out of the game. He stepped into a starting role for the injured Moe, but is now not going to be able to play. None of this is even to mention that Tennessee’s flight was delayed due to a national stoppage on Friday, and the team didn’t get in until late Friday night.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Texas A&M is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET and 2 p.m. CT. It will air on ESPN.