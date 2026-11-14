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Texas A&M (4-5) is set to host No. 8 Tennessee (7-2) this weekend in an SEC clash from Kyle Field in College Station, TX. The Vols are looking to stay on track for the College Football Playoffs, while the Aggies are looking to play spoiler in the Vols’ season and inch one step closer to a bowl berth. The game will be played at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.

With Tennessee ranked squarely in the College Football Playoff rankings, the Vols control their own destiny when it comes to the 12-team tournament in the postseason. While things haven’t always been smooth on the road yet this season, Tennessee has a chance to build its resume this month to avoid playing a road game in the playoffs. It all starts this weekend with the Aggies.

Ahead of SEC games this fall, the conference will release updated availability reports on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights. There will also be a report before kickoff on game days.

Here’s a look at the final availability report for the Volunteers and the Aggies on Thursday night:

Tennessee Availability Report

Out

TE Ethan Davis (out for season)

WR Joakim Dodson (out for season)

LB Jaedon Harmon (out for season)

DB Edrees Farooq (out for season)

DB Dylan Lewis (out for season)

OL Wendell Moe Jr. (reportedly out for season)

DL Tyree Weathersby (reportedly out for season)

OL Nic Moore

RB Daune Morris (reportedly out for season)

DL J.J. Finch

Tennessee Notes

Freshman defensive lineman J.J. Finch was a late scratch for Saturday’s game. Tennessee running back Daune Morris was reportedly involved in a car accident on Thursday night and suffered a leg injury that will keep him sidelined for the remainder of the season. Additionally, Tennessee offensive lineman Nic Moore was ruled out on Thursday. Tennessee star defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby suffered a season-ending injury last week against Kentucky.

The good news for Tennessee is that top pass-catching tight end DaSaahn Brame appears to be available for the Vols this weekend after suffering a game-ending injury last week against Kentucky.

Texas A&M Availability Report

Out

WR Terry Bussey

WR Ashton Bethel-Roman

WR Kelshaun Johnson

OL Blake Ivy

OL Trovon Baugh

Game-Time Decision

WR Mario Craver

Texas A&M (4-5) will host No. 8 Tennessee (7-2) at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.