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Tennessee Football Rooting Guide: Who You Should Pull For To Help The Vols During Week 11
By Ryan Sylvia,2 days ago
On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Tennessee football is battling Texas A&M on the road in another pivotal SEC matchup. A win keeps the Vols in the driver’s seat for the College Football Playoff, and a loss could dash UT’s hopes.
There’s plenty of action outside of that game that could affect Tennessee’s future, though. As you’re watching games on Saturday, here are the best results that would help UT.More From RTI: Tennessee Football Announces Game Captains For Road Clash at Texas A&M
No. 6 Texas wins at No. 21 LSU
This one can be spun both ways. I think it’s probably best for Texas to win, though. I’d much rather have Tennessee play a four-loss LSU team than one coming off a big win that thinks it has something to play for with just three defeats. However, if the Longhorns lose, then Tennessee suddenly has a clear path to the SEC title game. If Georgia and the Vols win out and Texas loses one or more games, then it’ll be UGA-UT in the SEC Championship.
No. 11 Kentucky wins vs. Florida
Tennessee needs its dominant win over Kentucky to look as good as possible. If the Wildcats end the season as a top-10 squad, it’ll be a major feather in the Vols’ cap come time to officially set the bracket. With the head-to-head, Tennessee *should* have the trump card over UK here on out in any seeding debates, too.
Vanderbilt wins vs. No. 3 Alabama
Tennessee has the head-to-head over Alabama, but the committee doesn’t seem to care anyway. Might as well give the Tide a third loss, which in a just world would drop Alabama way down the rankings and behind Tennessee. We’ll see how the committee tries to spin it, though. UT also plays Vanderbilt, which could make that future game look better.
No. 1 Georgia wins vs. No. 22 Missouri
This could help Tennessee in two ways. First, it gives Mizzou a fourth loss and takes them out of the three-loss SEC playoff team conversation. The Vols are also hoping Georgia finishes undefeated if they want to make the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs staying in front with one conference loss makes the picture to get in much clearer. If UGA drops one more, it makes things really muddy and brings Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina into the tiebreaker conversation among the other two-loss SEC teams.
Wouldn’t Hurt, Too
- Oklahoma wins vs. No. 19 Ole Miss
- Not a big deal, but would get the Rebels out of the playoff picture if Tennessee tries to get in as a three-loss team
- Baylor wins at No. 10 BYU
- Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP
- SMU wins vs. No. 13 Wake Forest
- Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP
- Michigan wins at No. 16 Oregon
- Not a big deal, but would get the Ducks out of the playoff picture if Tennessee tries to get in as a three-loss team
- No. 25 Oklahoma State wins vs. No. 12 Texas Tech
- Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP
- No. 18 USC wins at No. 9 Indiana
- Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP
- Purdue wins at No. 15 Iowa
- Not a big deal, but would likely get Iowa out of the playoff picture if Tennessee tries to get in as a three-loss team
Would Help Strength of Schedule
- Auburn wins at Mississippi State
- Kennesaw State wins at Sam Houston
- Georgia Tech wins at Clemson