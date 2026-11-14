Texas HC Steve Sarkisian. Photo via @TexasFootball on X.

On Saturday afternoon, No. 8 Tennessee football is battling Texas A&M on the road in another pivotal SEC matchup. A win keeps the Vols in the driver’s seat for the College Football Playoff, and a loss could dash UT’s hopes.

There’s plenty of action outside of that game that could affect Tennessee’s future, though. As you’re watching games on Saturday, here are the best results that would help UT.

No. 6 Texas wins at No. 21 LSU

This one can be spun both ways. I think it’s probably best for Texas to win, though. I’d much rather have Tennessee play a four-loss LSU team than one coming off a big win that thinks it has something to play for with just three defeats. However, if the Longhorns lose, then Tennessee suddenly has a clear path to the SEC title game. If Georgia and the Vols win out and Texas loses one or more games, then it’ll be UGA-UT in the SEC Championship.

No. 11 Kentucky wins vs. Florida

Tennessee needs its dominant win over Kentucky to look as good as possible. If the Wildcats end the season as a top-10 squad, it’ll be a major feather in the Vols’ cap come time to officially set the bracket. With the head-to-head, Tennessee *should* have the trump card over UK here on out in any seeding debates, too.

Vanderbilt wins vs. No. 3 Alabama

Tennessee has the head-to-head over Alabama, but the committee doesn’t seem to care anyway. Might as well give the Tide a third loss, which in a just world would drop Alabama way down the rankings and behind Tennessee. We’ll see how the committee tries to spin it, though. UT also plays Vanderbilt, which could make that future game look better.

No. 1 Georgia wins vs. No. 22 Missouri

This could help Tennessee in two ways. First, it gives Mizzou a fourth loss and takes them out of the three-loss SEC playoff team conversation. The Vols are also hoping Georgia finishes undefeated if they want to make the SEC Championship game. The Bulldogs staying in front with one conference loss makes the picture to get in much clearer. If UGA drops one more, it makes things really muddy and brings Tennessee’s loss to South Carolina into the tiebreaker conversation among the other two-loss SEC teams.

Wouldn’t Hurt, Too

Oklahoma wins vs. No. 19 Ole Miss Not a big deal, but would get the Rebels out of the playoff picture if Tennessee tries to get in as a three-loss team



Baylor wins at No. 10 BYU Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP



SMU wins vs. No. 13 Wake Forest Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP



Michigan wins at No. 16 Oregon Not a big deal, but would get the Ducks out of the playoff picture if Tennessee tries to get in as a three-loss team



No. 25 Oklahoma State wins vs. No. 12 Texas Tech Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP



No. 18 USC wins at No. 9 Indiana Could be helpful for seeding in the CFP



Purdue wins at No. 15 Iowa Not a big deal, but would likely get Iowa out of the playoff picture if Tennessee tries to get in as a three-loss team



Would Help Strength of Schedule