COLUMBIA, SC - October 24, 2026 - Defensive lineman Xavier Gilliam #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

On Saturday afternoon, Tennessee football is set to match up with Texas A&M in a road SEC clash. Ahead of the game, the Vols have tabbed their four game captains. It’ll be linebacker Arion Carter, running back DeSean Bishop, long snapper Bennett Brady and defensive tackle Xavier Gilliam representing UT at the coin toss.

For Carter and Brady, they have served as captains in nine of the 10 games. This is the fifth time for Bishop and the third for Gilliam.

In the opening game of the season against Furman, Carter was the team’s lone captain, as well. This came after he was suspended for the game for taking a $427 flight during the pre-draft process, which he later repaid once announcing his return to college.

“He’s the strongest leader in our locker room,” Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel said about making Carter a lone captain vs. the Paladins. “He represents Tennessee in the exact way that I and our administration, our staff would want somebody to represent Tennessee. It’s a no-brainer on Saturday to have him be the guy out there.”

Here’s a recap of the captains for each game so far.

Game 1 – vs. Furman

LB Arion Carter

Game 2 – at Georgia Tech

LB Arion Carter (second time)

LB Jeremiah Telander

TE Ethan Davis

LS Bennett Brady

Game 3 – vs. Kennesaw State

LB Arion Carter (third time)

LB Jeremiah Telander (second time)

LS Bennett Brady (second time)

RB DeSean Bishop

Game 4 – vs. Texas

LB Arion Carter (fourth time)

LB Jeremiah Telander (third time)

LS Bennett Brady (third time)

RB DeSean Bishop (second time)

Game 5 – vs. Auburn

LB Arion Carter (fifth time)

LS Bennett Brady (fourth time)

DL Xavier Gilliam

WR Braylon Staley

Game 6 – at Arkansas

LS Bennett Brady (fifth time)

DL Xavier Gilliam (second time)

WR Mike Matthews

DB TJ Metcalf

Game 7 – vs. Alabama

LS Bennett Brady (sixth time)

LB Arion Carter (sixth time)

LB Jeremiah Telander (fourth time)

RB DeSean Bishop (third time)

Game 8 – at South Carolina

LS Bennett Brady (seventh time)

LB Arion Carter (seventh time)

LB Jeremiah Telander (fifth time)

WR Braylon Staley (second time)

Game 9 – vs. Kentucky

LS Bennett Brady (eighth time)

LB Arion Carter (eighth time)

LB Jeremiah Telander (sixth time)

RB DeSean Bishop (fourth time)

Game 10 – at Texas A&M