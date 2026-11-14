Tennessee football linebacker Arion Carter during the Vols' win over Kentucky on November 7, 2026. (Photo via @Vol_Football on X)

After Friday’s chaotic day that resulted in widespread uncertainty around the sport, the Tennessee Football team was able to fly into College Station on Friday night to prepare for Saturday’s regularly-scheduled game against Texas A&M at 3:00 p.m. ET. While some teams have altered their schedules for this weekend, the Vols and Aggies’ game will proceed as normal as Tennessee looks to continue its hunt for the playoffs.

On Saturday morning, Tennessee dropped their Week 11 hype video for the Texas A&M game. The electric video features tons of shots from the Vols’ Dark Mode win over Kentucky last weekend.

Check it out below:

Texas A&M (4-5) will host No. 8 Tennessee (7-2) at 3:00 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon at Kyle Field in College Station, TX. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.