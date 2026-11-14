Photo via Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee basketball evaded an upset bid from Tennessee State on Friday night in Knoxville, 83-78, but it was another game that pointed out areas the Vols will desperately need to improve. After the game, UT head coach Rick Barnes met with the media and wasn’t afraid to be blunt about his opinions of his team through three games despite being undefeated.

“When you get guys that think they’re great offensive players, they only look at this stat sheet and look at one thing (points),” Barnes said. “That’s all they look at. And there’s nights when you’re not going to make shots. This game is about winning. It’s not enough, you know, I feel good, I get 18 points. The first time I pick up the stat sheet, I say, well, I got 18 points.

“But I will go back and say this. We haven’t always recruited a lot of defensive players. We’ve just had a lot of guys that buy into it. I told somebody the other night who said we’ve always recruited defensive players. I can count on one hand how many guys we’ve recruited. We’ve always tried to recruit some guys that can score some points. If we get a group of guys that will listen, we’ll be okay. If they’ll listen and understand that we have to be a defensive team.”

Along with Barnes, Tennessee players Troy Henderson and Dai Dai Ames and Tennessee State head coach Nolan Smith also fielded questions.

Here are the videos of each press conference:

Tennessee HC Rick Barnes

Tennessee G Troy Henderson, G Dai Dai Ames

Tennessee State HC Nolan Smith