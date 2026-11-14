KNOXVILLE, TN - November 03, 2026 - Head Coach Rick Barnes of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Wofford Terriers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee basketball won on Friday night, but it wasn’t pretty. The Vols squeaked past Tennessee State 83-78 despite getting out-rebounded, among other issues.

After the game, Tennessee head coach Rick Barnes met with the media to give his thoughts on what transpired. Here’s what he said.

On what makes Tennessee State a difficult matchup

“Well, we prepare the way we always prepare. And we don’t ever take any team lightly. One thing I would say is that our goal tonight was to play harder than we’ve ever played before, but we weren’t the hardest-playing team tonight. Tennessee State played harder. I thought they were better coached. I thought they executed better. Our guys don’t understand yet that we’re not good enough to not compete first. We have to compete first.

“And we still don’t execute offensively, nothing like what we do in practice. And we knew that we would have some struggles early, because one, these guys have no idea what it takes to play and win at the highest level. And we knew with 13 new players — I think only two other teams had that many players — it would take a while. But we thought with the practice we had through the summer and talking — and you would think after the Duke game, they would understand it’s, first of all, playing hard is not a given, it’s a talent. And I was impressed with Tennessee State tonight, but we knew they would play hard. We told our guys they’ll play as hard as any team we’ve played all year. They’re going to go at it, they’re going to really rebound the ball.

“And then we start the game, DeWayne (Brown) wasn’t ready to play and was a non-factor. Then Miles (Rubin) gets in foul trouble. I thought Braedan Lue really went out and really fought. But our guards haven’t understood yet, we need our guards to be as aggressive as Tennessee State tonight. That’s what we need. But we’ve talked about it way too much. And at some point in time, you hope it takes hold, but it hasn’t yet.”

On Tennessee needing to clean up turnovers after having 17

“It’s (being) careless. Guys that don’t understand basketball. When you turn the ball over, when you’re, especially when you have a reputation of being a good offensive (player), good offensive players don’t turn the ball over. First of all, good offensive players want to get shots. But it goes back to lack of organization. We haven’t had anybody yet from a point guard position to take control and want to run the team. We’ve got too many guys — I don’t think they’re selfish, I don’t think (that) — I think they’ve been able to do what they want to do, just get in, put their head down and go try to score the ball. We still have some guys that can’t execute.

“We didn’t execute the very first play of the game tonight. And we come out of a time out, got a play on for a player. He’s got the ball in his hand, and he calls a whole different play. That’s the issues that we’re dealing with right now. And that’s where we’ve got to get better.”

On if the struggles with this new Tennessee roster are more than he anticipated

“With some guys. Because you thought, I mean, some of the ways we’re missing shots, some of the free throws we miss with guys that are good free-throw shooters, the rebounding — again, we can talk about technique and all that. It’s a want to. It’s a want to. I think I told you guys last game, too many guys at the end of the game, all they want to look at are points and think that’s how I impact the game. Well, again, we gave up 24 offensive rebounds. I think five on one possession. And until the mindset shifts, I don’t know if they’ve ever been asked to rebound. I don’t know.

“I know that we’ve been asking for what, four-and-a-half, five months now. And you’d think after the Duke game that there would be a lesson there that we can’t ever not play hard. We can’t ever get out rebounded night in and night out the way (we have). I don’t even think a coach should have to say that but once, in what we’ve seen. But it’s a mindset. That’s what it is. I like these guys. Our jobs, we’ve got to keep coaching them. But we’re breaking habits, trying to create new habits. But somewhere along the line, it’s got to come from within. We got to get some leadership. We haven’t gotten that yet, the way we need it on the court in terms of who’s going to take command and do what we need to do. We haven’t gotten that yet.”

On Juke Harris having 10 rebounds against Tennessee State

“Believe me, I’d take that every night over 25 points. I really would. We need Juke to get that done. We need Jalen Haralson to do his part there. We need, I mean, Dai Dai (Ames), the guards, even the point guards. They’ve got to go rebound the basketball. When we’re on the defensive end, you cannot be an even a good team — right now we’re an average team — if you can’t close the possession out with rebounding the ball, you’re an average team at best.

“And when you give up 24 rebounds, that’s what I would say. Even if you guard them and force them into a bad shot or a tough shot with the clock coming down, you give up an offensive rebound. I mean, in terms of you lose the possession. And we haven’t been able to learn to finish plays defensively yet. And offensively, we don’t do enough. What we do, we don’t know if it works or not because we never get to it. I mean, in terms of you lose the possession. And we haven’t been able to learn to finish plays defensively yet. And offensively, we don’t do enough. What we do, we don’t know if it works or not because we never get to it.”

On if it is discouraging there is still a lack of rebounding effort

“I’m disappointed. I’m disappointed that, again, I think DeWayne Brown is better than that. We need him. We obviously need that. We need Miles Rubin. He got in foul trouble. You’re going to get in foul trouble when you’re always late to the party, whether you’re coming up to set a ball screen, shot goes up, you turn, and you’ve got somebody playing hard that runs by you because you’re not alert enough. You grab them, you push them. And, again, that’s where you’ve got to give Tennessee State credit for just simply having a more competitive attitude. Because they did. I thought they out-competed us tonight.”

On how his team responded without DeWayne Brown after he fouled out

“Well, again, I thought Braedan Lue did a good job. I thought he went in and tried to do everything he could. I really do. I thought he fought to rebound. And Juke stepped up to get 10 rebounds. We needed that. But it’s the mistakes our guards can put us in offensively, too. Just stopping the ball from moving too quick. Guys get the ball, want to dribble. I mean, we ran a play tonight where DeWayne was wide open, and the guards didn’t even once look at him. When you look at the numbers, our post guys never touched the ball. And that’s on the guards. It’s up to the guards to get those post guys in there, but tonight, between DeWayne and Miles, they weren’t very effective at all, obviously. All because they let the speed, the quickness, the toughness of Tennessee State put them in foul trouble.”

On if he thought this team would have this many offensive struggles

“Absolutely. When you get guys that think they’re great offensive players, they only look at this stat sheet and look at one thing (points). That’s all they look at. And there’s nights when you’re not going to make shots. This game is about winning. It’s not enough, you know, I feel good, I get 18 points. The first time I pick up the stat sheet, I say, well, I got 18 points.

“But I will go back and say this. We haven’t always recruited a lot of defensive players. We’ve just had a lot of guys that buy into it. I told somebody the other night who said we’ve always recruited defensive players. I can count on one hand how many guys we’ve recruited. We’ve always tried to recruit some guys that can score some points. If we get a group of guys that will listen, we’ll be okay. If they’ll listen and understand that we have to be a defensive team.

“We don’t have a post guy we can just throw the ball into and say, go get it, go get it. We can’t. So, with that said, we should get a shot every time. If you think about it, knowing that we need to do that. I think DeWayne can score. He proved it a year ago that he could if he wanted to do it. And I think Miles can. Nobody is going to let them do it. They’re not going to let them do it.

“And you think with our players thinking that, like tonight, they weren’t leaving Tyler. They were really giving us a chance to play 4-on-4. We had a chance to get two lobs tonight because on the back side, they were hugged up against Tyler and our point guard comes off, doesn’t even see it. When you don’t see it, it’s because you’ve got your mind in the wrong place. You’ve got to get your reads down. And it’s really pretty simple, to be quite honest with you. Or I think it is. But the fact is, I’ve seen us do it so often in practice, and you come out in the game and you don’t do it, and it’s disappointing.”