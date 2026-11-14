KNOXVILLE, TN - November 03, 2026 - Guard Juke Harris #2 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Wofford Terriers and the Tennessee Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

It wasn’t pretty, but Tennessee basketball survived its game against a solid Tennessee State team in Knoxville on Friday, winning 83-78. The Tigers trailed the Vols by just five points with less than a minute left and were consistently hanging around in the second half, but couldn’t get over the hump.

Here are three quick takeaways from the win.

DeWayne Brown Has to Play Cleaner

Tennessee relies on forward DeWayne Brown II to do a lot of heavy lifting. He’s by far the best rebounder on the team and has shown he can be a consistent scorer, too. He’s also one of just two returners, making his presence in the locker room and at practice crucial.

However, he can’t make much of an impact outside of that leadership when he’s not on the floor. That was the issue on Friday. He fouled out of the game against Tennessee State, severely limiting what he was able to do.

It wasn’t like he played long stretches and made his impact before exiting, either. Instead, he only played for eight minutes before being disqualified. In that time, he didn’t take a shot and had one rebound, two blocks and a steal.

Brown needs to be smarter with his fouling. With his lack of height as a center, he’ll have to be physical and aggressive, but there’s a fine line between doing so effectively and stacking up fouls.

Juke Harris Still Isn’t Clicking on Offense, But Did Make Some Strides

Tennessee expects Juke Harris to be a serious contributor on offense this year. After averaging over 20 points per game at Wake Forest, the expectation was that he would be one of the premier scorers in the SEC this season.

That hasn’t been the case at all, though. Instead, he entered the game averaging 6.5 points per game on 23.1% shooting from the field and 22.2% from three.

In the win over Tennessee State, the scoring still wasn’t there. He finished with eight points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field, 1-for-5 from three and 3-for-7 from the line. That needs to be improved dramatically for the Vols to reach their ceiling, but his coaches and teammates have been adamant that they aren’t worried that it will come along at some point.

The good news is Harris did take a step in another crucial category. He averaged 6.5 rebounds per game at Wake Forest, but wasn’t a factor on the glass so far at UT. In this game, he grabbed 10 rebounds in his 25 minutes on the floor.

Tennessee Is Getting Killed on the Glass

The Vols just aren’t getting the job done on the glass. DeWayne Brown II being in foul trouble certainly doesn’t help, but there’s no reason for Tennessee to get out-rebounded 45-43 against Tennessee State. Even Juke Harris taking his stride in that category didn’t make much of a dent.

This has been a theme all year early in games, too. The Vols desperately need the likes of Miles Rubin, Braedan Lue and Christian Fermin to make an impact there. Instead, that group combined for 15, but didn’t do enough to limit the damage of Tennessee State.

Getting contributions from bigger guards and wings such as Jalen Haralson would also be nice. He only came up with four, which was one less than point guard Terrence Hill Jr.

Tennessee State has some real size and is a favorite to repeat as OVC champions, but Tennessee still shouldn’t be having issues to this degree on the glass. Giving up 24 offensive rebounds is inexcusable, even if it only turned into 12 points.