Tennessee Football. Photo via @Vol_Football on X.

UPDATE: Tennessee returned to McGhee Tyson Airport in Knoxville and has boarded the plane, it will take off shortly, the game remains as originally scheduled (9:39 p.m. ET)

UPDATE: On3 reports that Tennessee is headed to the airport (9:07 p.m. ET)

UPDATE: ESPN reports that Tennessee plans to leave for College Station on Friday night (8:46 p.m. ET)

UPDATE: ABC reports that the stoppage is over, Tennessee has yet to announce its next step in its plans (8:26 p.m. ET)

UPDATE: SEC officiating crews are not expected to be impacted by the stoppage (7:10 p.m. ET)

UPDATE: Tennessee football returned to the facility for dinner and will await further instruction there (6 p.m. ET)

Just before 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday, the FAA issued a nationwide ground stop that halted all air traffic, due to a communication issue. According to On3’s Chris Low, the Tennessee Football team has been grounded in Knoxville ahead of their scheduled road game at Texas A&M on Saturday afternoon.

On3’s report about report was published at 5:15 p.m. ET, while the FAA-issued ground stop occurred at 3:54 p.m. ET.

According to On3, SEC programs Florida (at Kentucky), South Carolina (at Arkansas) and Missouri (at Georgia) have all landed at their respective game locations. Tennessee, Texas, and Ole Miss are three SEC programs that remain grounded ahead of their respective road trips. Auburn has switched from flying to bussing to their road game at Mississippi State.

No. 8 Tennessee is scheduled to take on Texas A&M at 3:00 p.m. ET in College Station on Saturday afternoon.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Tennessee is in “flight limbo.”

This is clearly a conundrum for programs, conferences, and the sport as a whole. Some programs, like Tennessee, are playing at a road site that can’t necessarily be driven to on short notice.

As of Friday afternoon, Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite on DraftKings.

Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.