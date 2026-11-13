COLUMBIA, SC - October 24, 2026 - Quarterback George MacIntyre #12 and Running back DeSean Bishop #18 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Tennessee Volunteers at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, SC. Photo By Kate Luffman/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee football has another tough road test this Saturday. This time, the Vols are headed to College Station to square off with Texas A&M in another game with playoff implications for UT.

According to betting lines from FanDuel, Tennessee is a 2.5-point favorite in the matchup. The over/under point total is set at 43.5 points scored.

Here are the RTI staff picks for the game and how fans are voting.

Ric Butler

Tennessee travels to fairly unfamiliar territory this weekend as the Vols look to stay on track for the playoffs. The Vols are 2-1 on road games this year, with wins over Georgia Tech and Arkansas and the loss at South Carolina. While Texas A&M’s record is closer to Arkansas and Georgia Tech, the Aggies are spending far more money than both. It’s a roster that has talent but certainly hasn’t put anything together.

The formula is Tennessee is widely known by this point in the season. Establish the run game to build the passing game, lean on DeSean Bishop’s strengths, play solid defense and keep teams out of the endzone. It’s been effective, even during times that Tennessee has gotten punched in the mouth. That’s going to be the formula for this one, too, but I’m wondering if last week’s wrinkle we saw with Faizon Brandon impacts anything. Brandon’s trio of plays last week makes him a must-scout player for the A&M defense, and he helped Tennessee put a critical touchdown on the board last weekend.

I think that Tennessee is going to be better in the trenches, which is why I’m picking Tennessee to win this game. Even with the recent injuries to Nic Moore and Tyree Weathersby, I still think Tennessee has the better units on the lines.

Where could this go wrong for Tennessee? Two different ways. On one hand, it’s Tennessee beating itself, like we saw against South Carolina. Unforced errors, penalties, turnovers, etc. On the other hand, it’s Texas A&M’s multi-multi-million-dollar roster finding enough moments of success to make this thing into a game. But if Tennessee can keep a clean game, I see the Vols being able to wear down the Aggies and their crowd for another fourth-quarter win on the resume.

Tennessee 23, Texas A&M 16

Ryan Sylvia

I’m scared for Tennessee’s sake. If the Vols play a clean game, there shouldn’t be an issue. UT doing so on the road is not something I’m very confident in, though. Now, add in the Thursday night news of starting left guard Nic Moore being ruled out, and it’s even tougher to have confidence. This likely means that either Sham Umarov inserts at guard or Ory Williams is placed at right tackle and Jesse Perry plays on the inside. However, both Umarov and Williams have really struggled this year.

Defensively, Tennessee is now looking to replace its sack leader, Tyree Weathersby, who is out for the year with a knee injury. That’s just the latest of a long list of season-ending blows, with eight now hindering the Vols this year. The replacement there should be a bit more seamless, though, with Mariyon Dye and Jordan Norman stepping into bigger roles.

However, at the end of the day, Tennessee is a far better team, even without those players. Texas A&M has struggled to generate a pass rush, which could give George MacIntyre time to hit down the field if the Aggies stack the box and give little safety help over the top in man coverage, like plenty of teams have tried. Even when the numbers aren’t in Tennessee’s favor, you have to like DeSean Bishop having a good day on the ground, too. Daune Morris is out for the game after a car accident on Thursday night, but Javin Gordon should be a plug-and-play backup running back replacement.

On defense, Texas A&M hasn’t been able to protect Marcel Reed at all. Not only has he been sacked a bunch, but he’s turning the ball over at a brutal clip. Guys like Xavier Gilliam and those edge rushers could have big days, they’ll just also have to contain Reed.

All this combined, I’ll hesitantly pick Tennessee, but I’m not confident in the slightest.

Tennessee 20, Texas A&M 14

Fan Vote

We also put the result of Tennessee’s clash up to a fan vote on X and YouTube. Here’s how fans picked the result of the game.

X (Twitter)

Tennessee wins: 92.4%

Kentucky wins: 7.6%

YouTube