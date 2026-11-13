Head coach Josh Heupel speaks to an official during a game against UTEP at Neyland Stadium. Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. Cole Moore/RTI

Tennessee football is back on the road for a clash at Texas A&M. The Vols will play the Aggies at 3 p.m. ET, with the game airing on ESPN.

For Tennessee to have success in this game and leave with a win, it’ll have to play put together a strong afternoon. Here are three keys for success.

Just Play a Clean Game

The narrative around Josh Heupel’s Tennessee tenure has been that he has struggled in a big way on the road. When those hiccups do happen, it’s typically due to his team beating itself more than the opponent outplaying his squad.

That was the exact situation at South Carolina. Tennessee couldn’t stop committing penalities, wiping off three touchdowns and other big plays. Then, on a critical fourth down, there was a miscommunication that resulted in a turnover on downs that the Gamecocks took advantage of.

It’s never going to be perfect, but Tennessee can’t play like that and expect to leave College Station alive. The Vols need to limit penalites and play sound in their roles. If they can do that, they’ll be in a great spot to win.

Jump Ahead Early

Tennessee has the chance to put this game away quickly. Texas A&M is having an awful year, sitting at 4-5 despite preseason expectations ranging as high as a national title.

Have the Aggies quit? It doesn’t seem like they have yet given recent close results, but they may be running out of fuel. Imagine this: The Vols get the ball first and score a touchdown. The defense takes the field and gets the ball back unscathed for the offense. UT then puts up more points to go up two scores.

Do you think Texas A&M will have the mental fortitude with so much already going against them this year to climb out of the early hole? I doubt it.

However, if you let the Aggies hang around, maybe they start to gain some confidence and play up to their high talent on paper. Your best bet is just to dash those hopes instantly.

Hit the Deep Ball When Presented

Tennessee is going to run as often as it can. Even with Daune Morris out, DeSean Bishop is a workhorse that the Vols would love to give the ball to every single play if possible. In response, teams are starting to play him very similarly. Most teams are rolling a safety into the box, giving limited help over the top on pass plays with man coverage on the perimeter.

If that’s the look Texas A&M gives Tennessee, there could be some shots to take down the field with George MacIntyre. Kentucky gave that look and the likes of Mike Matthews, Braylon Staley and Radarious Jackson consistently beat their man on go routes. MacIntyre had some good throws, but was also just off on others or couldn’t get the ball out in time.

When there is the chance for MacIntyre to find those explosive plays, he’s got to take advantage. In the same vein, his wide receivers need to help him out and come up with tough grabs. That’ll obviously in turn just help Bishop and the run game continue to dominate, too, if the Aggies are forced to adjust.