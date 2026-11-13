Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel at Georgia Tech (Photo via Cole Moore | RTI)

Tennessee football is back in action this Saturday as it travels to Texas A&M. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET, and the game will air on ESPN.

In preparation for the game, I dove into UT’s game notes to get a closer look at the matchup. Here are three numbers to know ahead of Saturday, which can give you some fun fact ammunition at your tailgate or watch party.

9

Tennessee football may not have much experience playing Texas A&M, but its head coach does. While the Vols are just 3-2 against the Aggies and 0-1 in College Station, Josh Heupel has nine wins throughout his playing and coaching career.

Overall, Heupel holds a 9-2 record against Texas A&M. This includes a 2-0 record as a player, 1-0 as a grad assistant, 4-1 as a quarterbacks coach, 1-1 as a co-offensive coordinator and 1-0 as a head coach. All of his wins, outside of as head coach, were with Oklahoma.

On the road, Heupel is 4-1 in the games. He has a big win as a player there, as well, en route to a national title year in 2000. He completed 28-of-42 passes for 263 yards, 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions in the pivotal win.

39

Tennessee’s sack total on the year is all the way up at 39.0. If that sounds incredibly high, it’s because it is. The Vols lead not just the SEC, but the nation in the category.

That matches up well for Tennessee against a middle-of-the-pack Texas A&M front and poor play from quarterback Marcel Reed. The Aggies are allowing two sacks per game, which ranks sixth in the SEC and 69th in the nation.

Texas A&M is struggling to generate pressure itself, too. The Aggies only average one sack per game, which is dead last in the SEC and 133rd in the country.

1

When Tennessee has the ball in the red zone, it’ll be good-on-good. The Vols’ offense ranks No. 1 in the SEC and No. 3 in the country at a 0.967 red zone mark. However, on the other size, Texas A&M leads the conference and country by holding opponents to a 0.619 mark in the red zone.

On the other side, UT’s defense has a red zone mark of 0.792, which isn’t bad. It ranks sixth in the SEC and 40th in the country. The Aggies’ red zone offense is at 0.795, which is 13th in the SEC and 110th in the nation.

With the inclusion of new packages for Faizon Brandon at quarterback in short yardage situations and possibly the red zone, Tennessee may have an ace up its sleeve, though. Getting him the ball or using him as a distraction was really useful against Kentucky.