Tennessee RB Javin Gordon. Photo via Tennessee Athletics.

Tennessee football got some more awful injury news on Friday morning. Backup running back Daune Morris is expected to miss the remainder of the season, according to a report from Matt Zenitz, after being involved in a car accident on Thursday night and sustaining a leg injury.

Morris had emerged as a reliable second-string option for Tennessee at running back behind DeSean Bishop. Bishop, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, has handled the majority of snaps for the Vols at the position this season, but Morris was the next off the bench and played his way into a consistent factor on the offense.

On the year, Morris, a sophomore, has taken 66 carries for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught six passes for 35 yards. In last week’s win over Kentucky, he rushed just five times but totaled 85 yards and a touchdown. This featured the game’s first score, a 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

With Morris sidelined, Tennessee is now going to look for another backup option to step up behind Bishop. Bishop will still receive the lion’s share of snaps, but Javin Gordon’s role likely just expanded. Gordon is a sophomore in his first year with UT after transferring in from Tulane. He was a dependable piece for Tennessee early in the year before suffering an injury that he recently worked back from. He has run 28 times for 129 yards and no scores this year. He didn’t play much vs. Kentucky, but was a factor at South Carolina.

Behind Gordon will be sophomore Justin Baker. He hasn’t played much since the SEC schedule arrived, but was off to a great start to the year against non-conference opponents. In three carries against Furman, he rushed for 89 yards and a touchdown. He took one carry for two yards against Auburn. Baker has also been a special teams participant, but suffered a hand injury doing so at the start of the year, which held him out of running back duties for a bit.

Behind Bishop, Gordon and Baker is Hunter Barnes. He is a fifth-year player who has spent his entire career with Tennessee. This year, he has run for 75 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries in games against Furman and Kennesaw State.