Photo via Caleb Jarreau | RTI

Tennessee football is back in action this Saturday, this time battling Texas A&M on the road. To preview the game, Vols head coach Josh Heupel joined The Mike Keith Show to give his thoughts.

Here’s what he said.

On Tennessee launching a Heisman Trophy campaign for running back DeSean Bishop this week

“DeSean has earned the opportunity to have his name put out there in that way. Nobody represents Tennessee football better than he does. He’s extremely mature and he’s been about his business.”

On a Heisman campaign for Bishop also being a compliment to Tennessee’s offensive line

“Yeah, DeSean’s success starts with the guys in front of him, O-line, tight ends, but it’s everybody. It’s a football team, too. Anyways, we want to see him go continue to play great football this week.”

On replacing Tyree Weathersby after his season-ending injury last week

“There have been guys that have been playing in those roles. The size of those roles is just going to continue to grow. Some young guys that will have more opportunities too that have continued to grow throughout the course of the season. And we’re going to need to go see those guys play at a championship level like Tyree was.”

On where Tennessee’s Mariyon Dye has grown the most this season

“I think continued growth with Coach AJ (Andrew Jackson), Coach G (Rodney Garner), understanding fundamentals and technique at the line of scrimmage. He’s continuing to get better every week during the course of the season. And he’s playing with violence. He’s using his hands and he’s ready to go play at a really high level.”

On if Tennessee’s defensive staff has to get more creative in how to use the personnel without Weathersby

“I think that’s one of the things that Jim (Knowles) and our defensive staff do a great job. It’s not the same thing every single week. It’s taking our personnel with what they’re seeing schematically on the other side of the football, creating matchups where our guys can go win.”

On what the Texas A&M defense looks like in the Mike Elko era

“They play aggressive. Their front, when you look at A&M athletically, you look at the line of scrimmage, their size, their physicality, and I’m talking both sides of the football. They’re as good as you’re going to see in this league. They’ve lost some close games, had a couple of bounces go against them. But they’ve been playing really good football here the last couple of weeks, too. Almost 460 yards of offense a week ago. Their point total didn’t match that. A couple of weeks before that, they’re on the road in Tuscaloosa and have the lead at the end of the third quarter. This is a really good football team that’s got good scheme, got good athletes. And it’s going to take us being at our best.

“Defensively, they’re multiple. I think they do a good job of scheming from week to week to try to create advantages for them. And all three levels are really talented.”

On Texas A&M leading the country in red-zone defense, what the Aggies do well there

“Well, the windows shrink in size. They do a good job of handling the run game down there as well. Because the talent out on the perimeter, their corners, their nickel, their safeties, they make it tough to throw the football down there, too. So it’s a combination of all those things.”

On what’s next for the growth of this Tennessee offense

“It starts with playing smart. A couple of weeks ago on the road, a lot of self-inflicted wounds. A week ago, there’s some things that we were in control that we didn’t take advantage of that changed the way the game was played early in the football game. You look at A&M, their time of possession. You put all that together. We have to maximize our opportunities offensively from the very beginning.”

On if younger Tennessee players are developing confidence and earning trust on special teams

“Yeah, absolutely. For almost every player that I’ve been associated with, it typically starts on special teams. There are skills, traits that you learn in those phases of a game that correlate over to offensive and defensive football. We call them transferable skills. A lot of times, that’s your first taste of it. Those guys have continued to grow. They’re playing at a really high level. And because of that, we continue to gain confidence in them on an offensive or defensive unit.”

On playing Texas A&M at Kyle Field in College Station

“I think it’s a really unique atmosphere. It’s organized crowd noise for four hours. It’s a great environment. You got to go play smart physical football. You got to take care of the football. You got to create some turnovers. And you got to be prepared to go compete for 60 minutes.”