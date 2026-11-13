KNOXVILLE, TN - November 07, 2026 - Running back Daune Morris #17 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee football running back Daune Morris is ruled out for the Vols’ game at Texas A&M on Saturday after being involved in a car accident on Thursday night, On3 reports. Morris injured his leg during the accident, which will keep him out of the crucial road game against the Aggies. 247’s Matt Zenitz reports it will likely cost him the remainder of the season, as well.

Morris had emerged as a reliable second-string option for Tennessee at running back behind DeSean Bishop. Bishop, a Heisman Trophy hopeful, has handled the majority of snaps for the Vols at the position this season, but Morris was the next off the bench and played his way into a consistent factor on the offense.

On the year, Morris, a sophomore, has taken 66 carries for 434 yards and three touchdowns. He has also caught six passes for 35 yards.

Morris’ most recent appearance was one of his best yet. In the win over Kentucky, he rushed just five times but totaled 85 yards and a touchdown. This featured the game’s first house call, with a 66-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

“Seeing Daune get in there and do what he does, man, that was really good,” Vols running backs coach De’Rails Sims said on Tuesday. “Like you could tell early on, as soon as he stuck his foot in the ground, you knew he was gone. So I think that was huge entirely for us, as a whole entire team. That was really good for him and his confidence as he’s done that. So I think, like, seeing him get out there and do what he does, that was awesome.”

Without Morris, Tennessee will likely give additional snaps to Javin Gordon. A sophomore, Gordon is in his first year with the Vols after transferring in from Tulane. He was a piece for UT early in the year before suffering an injury that he recently worked back from. He has run 28 times for 129 yards and no scores this year.