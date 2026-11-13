KNOXVILLE, TN - November 09, 2026 - Guard Terrence Hill Jr. #3 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Radford Highlanders and the Tennessee Volunteers at Food City Center in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

Tennessee basketball is back in action for its third game of the 2026-27 season on Friday night. The Vols will host an in-state opponent in Tennessee State at 7 p.m. ET.

Here’s what you need to know ahead of the game.

How to Watch — No. 11 Tennessee (2-0, 0-0 SEC) vs. Tennessee State (2-1, 0-0 OVC)

Date: Friday, November 13, 2026

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Food City Center (Knoxville, Tennessee)

Watch: SECN+

Announcers: PxP – Charlie Collier, Analyst – Steve Hamer

Radio (Knoxville): The Vol Network/The Vol Network App

Vol Network Radio Crew: PxP – Mike Keith, Analyst – Chris Lofton

Betting Odds

Spread: Tennessee -29.5 (FanDuel)

Over/Under: 157.5

Most Recent Starters

Tennessee

G Terrence Hill Jr.

G Juke Harris

G Tyler Lundblade

F DeWayne Brown II

F Braedan Lue

Tennessee State

Deondrea Lindsey

Aaron Bradshaw

Christian Alston

Arterio Morris

Ty-Laur Johnson

Where They Land in the Rankings

Tennessee

AP Poll: No. 11

Coaches Poll: No. 9

KenPom: No. 23

Bart Torvik: No. 21

EvanMiya: No. 22

Tennessee State

AP Poll: Unranked

Coaches Poll: Unranked

KenPom: No. 232

Bart Torvik: No. 189

EvanMiya: No. 193

Stat Leaders

Tennessee

Points: Terrence Hill Jr. – 17.5

Rebounds: DeWayne Brown II – 14.5

Assists: Terrence Hill Jr., DeWayne Brown II, Troy Henderson – 3.0

Tennessee State

Points: Aaron Bradshaw – 14.3

Rebounds: Aaron Bradshaw – 6.7

Assists: Ty-Laur Johnson – 6.3

2026-27 Results

Tennessee

vs. Wofford, 90-59 W

vs. Radford, 70-47 W

Tennessee State

vs. Murray State, 94-64 L

vs. East West, 127-61 W

vs. Fisk, 123-73 W

What Tennessee Said

On the challenges Tennessee State presents

Assistant Coach Earl Grant: “Well, number one, the coach is doing a great job. They went to the NCAA tournament last year. That’s number one. Number two, they have at least four players that have played in the SEC, ACC, Big 12. So they do have high-level guys. Number three, they’re fast and athletic, and so they present a lot of challenges. But it’s the next game, and each game presents its own different challenge. So that’s why we practice, come up with a great game plan, and then try to go execute that plan. But they do have a lot of firepower.”

On if there’s more urgency when they watch Michigan State beat up on Duke before the Spartans come to Knoxville next Tuesday night

Guard Tyler Lundblade: “Yeah, I think so. It’s human nature to know what’s ahead on the schedule, but we have a good one in front of us tomorrow. We know that if we don’t take the right steps to put out a good performance tomorrow, then it’s not worth even thinking about Michigan State in a couple days. But yeah, (a) sense of urgency, probably. But I think we know that we have to get better as a team. So tomorrow is another good opportunity to do that.”

Prediction

I think this will be the game where Tennessee looks like it’s turned a corner. Tennessee State is a solid program, coming off an NCAA Tournament appearance, but the Vols are obviously a much more talented team. So far, UT hasn’t been able to put that together on the court, though. However, I’m optimistic that this is the game where it begins to click. The Tigers like to run the floor, which should give Tennessee’s offense plenty of attempts to get into an offensive rhythm. I expect Terrence Hill Jr. to continue to play well, but also Juke Harris to have his best outing to date.

Tennessee 78, Tennessee State 50