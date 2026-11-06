Tennessee Football vs. Kentucky: Thursday Availability Report

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The 13th-ranked Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) and the 6th-ranked Kentucky Wildcats (7-1) are set to clash in an SEC rivalry matchup this weekend in Knoxville, TN. The game will be played at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday in Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee and Kentucky are both teams with playoff aspirations in the final stretch of the season. The Wildcats landed squarely in the mix of the debut College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night, while the Volunteers are right on the outside looking in. A Top 15 win from either program this weekend would be a huge resume booster in the month of November.

Ahead of SEC games this fall, the conference will release updated availability reports on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday nights. There will also be a report before kickoff on game days.

Here’s a look at the availability report for the Volunteers and the Wildcats on Thursday night:

Tennessee Availability Report

Out

TE Ethan Davis (out for season)

WR Joakim Dodson (out for season)

LB Jaedon Harmon (out for season)

DB Edrees Farooq (out for season)

DB Dylan Lewis (out for season)

OL Wendell Moe Jr. (reportedly out for season)

Tennessee Notes

There are no changes from Wednesday to Thursday on Tennessee’s list.

All looks good for Tennessee coming out of the bye week. We already know about the six players who are mainstays on the availability report with season-ending injuries, but the good news for Tennessee is that no other Volunteers are on the opening list on Wednesday night. That includes star running back DeSean Bishop, who was seemingly banged up late in the Vols’ loss at South Carolina two weeks ago.

Tennessee appears to be healthy heading into this final four-game stretch.

Kentucky Availability Report

Out

ILB Antwan Smith

ILB Justyn Hartley

DB Jaden Smith

DB Grant Grayton

Probable

DB Isaiah McMillian

OLB Sam Greene

Kentucky Notes

Defensive back Isaiah McMillian is now probable after starting the week as questionable.

No. 13 Tennessee (6-2) will host No. 6 Kentucky (7-1) at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in a rivalry clash from Neyland Stadium. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.