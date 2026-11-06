What Lady Vols Basketball HC Kim Caldwell Said After Beating Coppin State on the Road

Photo via @LadyVol_Hoops on X

Lady Vols basketball is now off to a perfect 2-0 start with two commanding wins under their belt. The latest victory was a 98-60 drubbing of Coppin State on the road on Thursday night.

After the game, Tennessee head coach Kim Caldwell spoke on the MEAC Network TV feed with a sideline reporter and on the Vol Network radio broadcast with Brian Rice to discuss the game.

Here’s what she said.

Postgame MEAC Network TV Interview

On what the difference was defensively, it being a close game after one quarter

“Yeah, I mean, they gave us a great first quarter, and we needed that. We came out a little bit rattled, and their pressure got to us. I think the environment was good for our newer players, our younger players. We appreciated that, it’s something that made us better. We missed a lot of layups at the rim. We wanted to put pressure on and fly around. I think we played harder today, and that’s why we were able to come away with a win.”

On how happy she is with how her team is playing and how they’ve come together

“They’ve been great to coach. They want to get better. We have to get a lot better on the court. We’re making a lot of mistakes and mistakes we shouldn’t make that are going to cost us a lot of points down the road if we don’t clean it up. But they want to get it right, they’re fun to be around and they’ve been great to coach.”

On what she is looking for from her team the rest of the week before playing New Haven

“We’ve got to share the ball a little bit better on offense. We’ve got to sit down and get stops. We’ve got to learn our press rotations and stop fouling. Just clean it up.”

Postgame Vol Network Radio Interview

On her thoughts after the first quarter

“We needed this. We knew it was going to be a loud, hostile environment. We’re a very young team. We’re a new team. We got sped up. Just missed a lot of layups, really. Didn’t turn it over too much. Just got sped up at the rim. Shot selection became an issue because we couldn’t quite find our flow. So that was really good for our program. We had a pretty good response. Didn’t love the fourth quarter either, but the middle two were okay.”

On Kennedy Fauntleroy’s play in the second quarter

“She was good. She was all over the place. Seven assists, zero turnovers is what really stands out. She was flying around, getting steals, making things happen. She didn’t have a great game against Duquesne, and so it was really good to see her put a great week of practice together. She’s really close to home. She had a lot of family here, so I was glad she could have a great day.”

On freshman Gabby Minus getting to the free throw line

“She’s relentless. She had seven offensive rebounds as a freshman, and I think that’s just her will is to go in there and do that. Our team was very complimentary of her tonight in the locker room, and I think that that’s good for her confidence and just continuing to teach her live and getting game experience under her belt.”

On Kaylene Smikle having a slow start, responding with a better second half

“It was great. She got in foul trouble early. We made the decision to sit the girls that had two. We had, I think, four players with two fouls really early before the second quarter, and that’s something we’ve been trying to hammer home and teach is to play good defense without fouling, and sometimes the only way you can learn that lesson is when you’re sitting on the bench watching. And so when she got back in the game, she really took advantage of it.”

On what she takes from this game heading into New Haven

“Well, we have a lot of areas where we need to get better. We just need to continue to rotate together in the press, play together, share the ball on offense, continue to work on our shot selection, eliminating our fouls, sitting down on the defensive end, and we’ll just continue game by game trying to put it together.”