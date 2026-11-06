Three Quick Takeaways: Lady Vols Basketball Pass First Road Test in Win at Coppin State

Lady Vols basketball guard Gabby Minus at Coppin State on November 5, 2026. (Photo via @LadyVol_Hoops on X)

Lady Vols basketball had its second game of the season on Thursday and its first on the road. After a not-so-pretty start, Tennessee fired back to defeat Coppin State 98-60 in Baltimore.

While Nya Robertson was dressed out for the game with her temporary restraining order granting her eligibility, she was not a factor until late. She checked in for the first time with 1:54 left to play and UT leading 93-57.

Here are three quick takeaways from the victory.

Lady Vols Played an Ugly, Ugly First Quarter

The Lady Vols came out and played a brutally ugly first quarter. After 10 minutes of action, Tennessee led just 12-10. On both ends, the Lady Vols played poorly, they just got lucky Coppin State weren’t making shots of their own.

Offensively, Tennessee had open looks, but couldn’t get shots to drop. The result was the dozen points on just 4-for-18 shooting from the field and 1-for-7 from three. The Lady Vols also turned the ball over five times while outrebounding the Eagles by only one board.

The second quarter went much better, seeing Tennessee outscore Coppin State 30-17 to create a sizable 15-point cushion at halftime. That was heavily built on in the second half, resulting in the 38-point win.

After the ugly offensive first quarter, the Lady Vols shot 44.1% from the field and 42.9% from three in the final three quarters. That’s obviously a much better line.

Kaylene Smikle Has Quiet First Half, Comes Out Firing in Second

Amid the early struggles for the Lady Vols was a silent start for Kaylene Smikle. Coming off a Tennessee debut in which she scored 31 points and had one of the best stat lines in the country, she only posted one point in the opening half.

However, Smikle quickly got things turned around in the second half. She was much more aggressive and hunted her shots out of the locker room, scoring 10 unanswered points herself to catapult Tennessee to a 25-point lead in the blink of an eye.

By the end of the night, Smikle improved her line to 18 points, three rebounds and two steals in 16 minutes. This came on an efficient 7-for-12 shooting from the field and 2-for-5 from three, as well.

Smikle being a big-time scorer for this team is crucial as the competition gets better and better. Being able to turn that page after a slow start and finish the night as the team’s leading scorer was a great sign, though.

Gabby Minus is Ready as a Freshman

Gabby Minus was already going to be a fan favorite among Lady Vol fans for sticking to her commitment while the program was in a turbulent spot. There was a period in which she was the only player on the roster, but she decided to trust Kim Caldwell and play her freshman year at Tennessee.

So far, her play is also endearing her to UT fans. After a strong college debut featuring 13 points, six rebounds and three assists, she had an even better game at Coppin State. She finished with a double-double with 12 points, 11 rebounds, two assists, three steals and a block.

What’s maybe most impressive about this stat line is that Minus struggled to get her shots to fall from the field. She shot just 1-for-9 from the field and 0-for-5 from three, but hit on 10-of-12 free throws.

You have to think Minus’ shot will start to fall at a higher and higher clip as the year goes on. She’s still adjusting to the college level, but has proven that she’s a capable scorer. If she can still fill up the box score in other areas while that aspect of her game comes along, she’ll be a big factor on this team as a true freshman.