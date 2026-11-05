Tennessee, Kentucky Reveal Uniforms For Rivalry Matchup in Neyland Stadium

Tennessee Football dons ‘Dark Mode’ uniforms for a game against Kentucky at Neyland Stadium. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Cole Moore/RTI

Tennessee and Kentucky have both revealed their uniforms for this weekend’s ranked rivalry showdown at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee is rolling out its all-black uniforms for Saturday’s Dark Mode contest. The fan-favorite threads include black helmets, black jerseys with orange numbers, and black pants. Kentucky, meanwhile, will be going with a mostly all-white look. The Wildcats’ uniforms consist of chrome helmets with a white UK logo, white jerseys with blue numbering and lettering, and white pants.

Here’s a look at both uniforms:

These are the same uniform combinations that both teams wore during their 2024 matchup at Neyland Stadium. Kentucky had white accessories and white gloves, while Tennessee had black accessories and white gloves. The Vols won by a score of 28-18.

Kentucky heads into Neyland Stadium with the No. 6 College Football Playoff ranking and a 7-1 overall record. The Wildcats are coached by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein in his first season with the program. Kentucky has gone on the road to defeat Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Oklahoma this season. They also boast home wins over LSU and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats’ lone loss was a Week 2 blowout at home against Alabama.

“We have an awesome opportunity this week to play an elite SEC opponent in Tennessee on the road,” Stein said to preview the game earlier this week. “I think they’re playing extremely well as a team. They could easily be 8-0. They had a close loss to Texas at home and obviously lost to South Carolina on the last-second field goal. So this will be a really big test for us as a program, going into a hostile environment in Knoxville.”

As of Thursday afternoon, Tennessee is a 6.5-point favorite against Kentucky. ESPN’s Football Power Index gives the Vols a 66.8% chance to win on Saturday.

“Excited, November, best part of the year here. Playing meaningful football and getting the opportunity to come home, Dark Mode, Homecoming, first SEC night game for us,” Josh Heupel said on Monday. “And excited to get back into our stadium with our fans. And playing a really good football team that is playing extremely well together. You look at their ability to win multiple ways. Finish games, turnover margin, they’ve been elite. One of the least penalized teams in the league. Playing really smart in all three phases, so it’ll be a great test. And we are looking forward to it.”

No. 13 Tennessee (6-2) will host No. 6 Kentucky (7-1) at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in a rivalry clash from Neyland Stadium. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.