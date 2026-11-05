Opponent QnA: Kentucky Reporter Helps Preview Matchup With Tennessee Football

Omari Thomas (21) and Jayson Jenkins (97) sack the Kentucky quarterback during a game at Neyland Stadium. Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Cole Moore/RTI

Coming off a bye week, Tennessee football and Kentucky have both had extra time to prepare for a crucial SEC clash in Knoxville. With playoff implications on the line, the Vols and Wildcats meet at 6:15 p.m. ET in Neyland Stadium, with the game airing on ESPN.

To help preview the matchup, I asked questions to Jon Hale of the Lexington Herald-Leader to get a better perspective on what Kentucky brings to the table. Here’s what he said.

What do you think has been the key to what has so far been such a successful year one for Will Stein?

There’s no one answer to this question, but I think three areas really stand out:

1. The new staff nailed its roster build with the available money. They invested big in the offensive line, and that paid off with Lnace Heard, Coleton Price and Tegra Tshabola all candidates for All-SEC honors. They took a risk on Kenny Minchey at QB that paid off. They did a good job picking which players that were already on the roster to prioritize retaining.

2. The culture Stein has built has been key. It’s easy to roll your eyes at all the talk of a “one-play focus,” but its clear the players have fully bought into that mentality. That’s how they rallied from 17 down at South Carolina, won three games on the road and prevailed twice in overtime. The culture probably plays into the discipline the team has showed in ranking 17th nationally in fewest penalty yards per game.

3. Finally, winning the turnover battle has been essential. We can debate how much of that is skill and how much is luck, but being fourth nationally in turnover margin has overcome other issues.

How do you grade the play of quarterback Kenny Minchey?

Kentucky could not have reasonably hoped for more. He’s not perfect, but he is so calm and collected that he has been a perfect fit for the scheme. His poise has been on display in their success in two-minute drills and overtime. He’s not the fastest quarterback, but he’s getting more comfortable making plays when needed. Against Vanderbilt, he showed progress by sticking in the pocket long enough to make a throw when he knew a hit was coming. It’s not a coincidence that the only game Kentucky has lost came when Minchey threw his only interception and lost a fumble.

How has the offense played around Minchey? What has ex-Vol Lance Heard done so far this year?

Kentucky doesn’t have a true star on offense, but the scheme has been good enough to overcome that deficiency. Tight end Willie Rodriguez is probably their best weapon, but most of his production has come on short and mid-range throws. Freshman Kenny Darby has emerged as the top wide receiver. CJ Baxter, Jason Patterson and Jovantae Barnes have formed a productive rotation at running back, but Baxter has been banged up recently. Expect a bunch of unusual formations and presnap movement to help get the ball to those playmakers on Saturday.

As for Heard, he’s been played like one of the best tackles in the country. Just check the viral play against South Carolina where he pancaked two different defenders on the same run as an indication of what Kentucky has gotten from him. They’ve even lined him up in the backfield at times.

What would you say is the strength and weakness of the defense?

They’ve been really good against the traditional run game so far. Running quarterbacks have given them issues at time, but running backs have had very little success. They’ve been great at forcing turnovers too with 12 interceptions. Third down has been a big issue, though. They’ve survived those struggles by forcing turnovers and stepping up in the red zone, but it feels like the inability to get off the field will bite them at some point.

How do you see this game playing out?

I’m 39 years old and grew up in Kentucky, so everything about this series has conditioned me to think Kentucky will lose. But so much of this season has been about Stein and company proving this isn’t “normal Kentucky.” Tennessee’s defense is a real issue, but Kentucky has managed to scheme players open enough to score against other elite defenses this season. The team seems to thrive on the road, too. If this game is played in the 20s, I like Kentucky’s chances.