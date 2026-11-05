Four-Star Linebacker With Tennessee in Finalists List Announcing Decision This Weekend

Tennessee Football. Photo via @Vol_Football on X.

Four-star linebacker Skylar Alston is set to make his collegiate announcement on Sunday, Nov. 8, according to a report from 247Sports this week. Alston will choose between North Carolina, Tennessee, Michigan, UCLA, South Carolina, and Kentucky.

According to 247Sports’ Composite Rankings, Alston is a Top 250 prospect in the 2028 recruiting class. He’s listed as the No. 225 player in the cycle, the No. 20 linebacker in the class, and the No. 11 prospect from the state of North Carolina. He plays for Cardinal Gibbons in Raleigh, N.C.

Tennessee first offered a scholarship to Alston in May 2025. He was then at the Vols’ game against Arkansas during the 2025 season and returned to Knoxville for the Big Orange BBQ recruiting event this past spring. Rivals’ Visit Timeline shows that Alston has taken visits to five of his six finalists this season, with Tennessee as the lone outlier.

“Stack ‘backer with a nose for the football,” 247Sports’ Andrew Ivins wrote about the 6-foot-1 prospect. “Compact and on the lighter side now, but should be able to eventually add some mass. Can shoot into gaps with his trigger, but really shines when in pursuit with his lateral range… Projects at this juncture as a future multi-year contributor at the Power Four level that can rack up stops around the box.”

With Alston at the linebacker position, it’s presumed that William Inge has been one of, if not his primary, recruiter at Tennessee since the scholarship was first offered in May 2025. But Inge has been dealing with a medical situation for much of this season. Inge released a statement on Oct. 14 that he was out of the hospital and had begun his rehab process. The Tennessee coach has been cheering on the Vols via social media during his recovery.

Under Inge’s direction, Tennessee has been able to recruit the linebacker position very well in recent years. Since the 2025 class, Tennessee has signed players such as four-star TJ White, four-star Brayden Rouse, four-star Jadon Perlotte, and four-star Jaedon Harmon. The Vols also have 2027 commitments from four-star Kenneth Simon II and three-star JP Peace.

The 2028 North Carolina prospect is set to make his commitment this Sunday. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee recruiting news, notes, and coverage.