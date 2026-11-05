Ben Stiller Shouts Out Former Tennessee Basketball Star Dalton Knecht After New York Knicks Debut

Former Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht with the New York Knicks (Photo via @nyknicks on X)

On Wednesday night, former Tennessee basketball star Dalton Knecht made his debut with the New York Knicks after signing with the franchise on a two-way contract. This came on the heels of being waived by the Los Angeles Lakers, giving him a much-needed fresh start in his NBA career.

In his debut, Knecht played extremely well. In the 135-105 win over the Bulls, he posted 10 points on 4-for-6 shooting from the field and 2-for-4 from three. He also contributed seven rebounds, an assist and a block.

“Be ready so you don’t have to get ready,” Knecht said. “Just watching on the bench and talking to my teammates was really helpful, and it was easy to get in there and play confident. All the guys out there gave me good looks.”

After the game, Knecht got a shoutout from an A-list celebrity, as well. World-famous actor and filmmaker Ben Stiller, who is a well-documented Knicks fan, posted on his X account about Knecht’s debut with a video of his put-back slam.

Knicks head coach Mike Brown also sang the praises of Knecht after the game. He said that New York brought in Knecht knowing he’s more than just a shooter, but someone who can impact the game in a myriad of ways.

“He’s a scorer. He’s not just a shooter. Lot of people think he’s a shooter because he’s white,” Brown said after the game with a laugh. “I mean, I said it for you. I hope I don’t get in trouble. I hope I don’t get in trouble.

“But, I mean, he can go get it. He can shoot from range, he’s got a medium game, he can get to the rim. He can pass. He’s got to work defensively and I thought tonight he tried to play within himself, contributed the best way he could. There were a couple of things defensively that he could do a little better, and that’s what he’s got to really concentrate on. But I thought he gave us a nice little lift, especially offensively, when he played toward the end of that first half.”

Knecht played one season at Tennessee before exhausting his eligibility and turning pro. He averaged 21.7 points on 45.8% shooting from the field and 39.7% on threes. He also contributed 4.9 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game on a team that broke through to what was then the program’s second-ever Elite Eight.