Kentucky Looks To Be Simulating Neyland Stadium’s Environment at Practice This Week

Tennessee hosts Oklahoma at Neyland Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025. Cole Moore/RTI

Even with a better record and a higher ranking, Kentucky Football enters Neyland Stadium this weekend as a 6.5-point underdog to Tennessee. We’ve seen countless examples across college football this season of just how impactful home stadiums can be, and it certainly plays to Tennessee’s favor with the midweek odds.

A video was posted to X on Thursday morning, which appears to show Kentucky practicing on its indoor field with Tennessee’s Spooky Rocky Top song being played over the loudspeakers. The Vols have adopted a nice third-down sequence that uses Spooky Rocky Top during games this year, and there’s no doubt it’ll be played plenty often this Saturday night under the lights with Dark Mode activated.

It’s no surprise to see Kentucky playing Rocky Top over the speakers. It’s a common method that’s used by teams all over the country before going into an opposing stadium. We even saw Lane Kiffin’s LSU program practicing through Rocky Top back in August, when the Tigers don’t even visit Neyland Stadium until Nov. 21.

“They have a very passionate fan base,” UK head coach Will Stein said earlier this week. “They typically play really well in all three phases every single year. It’s a really outstanding football program, so they’re very passionate about their team. And so we do our best during practice to crank up crowd noise. It’s always hard to replicate exactly what you’re going to get into, but we do our best as coaches, as players to really focus. And when we do have the crowd noise cranked up as loud as humanly possible, to just really focus on each play and focus on the call and to go execute your job.”

During the Vols’ 26-10 win over Alabama a few weeks ago, the crowd noise peaked at 130.8 dB. According to UT, that marks the highest scientifically verified dB in college football. The previous high mark was during Penn State vs. Ohio State. However, that peak only lasted two seconds. Tennessee had 105 different unique events of over 120 dB throughout the game.

Kentucky heads into Neyland Stadium with the No. 6 College Football Playoff ranking and a 7-1 overall record. The Wildcats are coached by former Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein in his first season with the program. Kentucky has gone on the road to defeat Texas A&M, South Carolina, and Oklahoma this season. They also boast home wins over LSU and Vanderbilt. The Wildcats’ lone loss was a Week 2 blowout at home against Alabama.

No. 13 Tennessee (6-2) will host No. 6 Kentucky (7-1) at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in a rivalry clash from Neyland Stadium. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.