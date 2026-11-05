How Tennessee and Kentucky Stack Up in SEC Team Stats Ahead of the Game

(Photo via Ryan Sylvia | RTI)

Tennessee and Kentucky will clash in a ranked rivalry matchup at Neyland Stadium this Saturday night. The border war has legitimate playoff implications tied to it, with both teams ranked within the Top 13 of the initial College Football Playoff rankings on Tuesday night.

No. 13 Tennessee is 6-2 this season, while No. 6 Kentucky is 7-1. Both teams have good rosters. But while Kentucky is the higher-ranked team, the odds are with Tennessee at home. As of Thursday morning, the Vols are a 6.5-point favorite on DraftKings.

Here’s a look at the team stats and SEC rankings for both Tennessee and Kentucky ahead of this Saturday’s matchup:

Turnover Margin

-Tennessee: No. 5 (+3 – 14 gained, 11 lost)

-Kentucky: No. 1 (+13 – 18 gained, 5 lost)

Scoring Offense

-Tennessee: No. 8 (32.25 PPG)

-Kentucky: No. 7 (32.88 PPG)

Scoring Defense

-Tennessee: No. 3 (16.25 PPG)

-Kentucky: No. 10 (24.75 PPG)

Rushing Offense

-Tennessee: No. 2 (213.00 YPG)

-Kentucky: No. 7 (167.00 YPG)

Rushing Defense

-Tennessee: No. 9 (122.75 YPG)

-Kentucky: No. 6 (113.25 YPG)

Passing Offense

-Tennessee: No. 16 (181.50 YPG)

-Kentucky: No. 13 (219.38 YPG)

Passing Defense

-Tennessee: No. 1 (165.63 YPG)

-Kentucky: No. 14 (249.38 YPG)

Sacks Allowed

-Tennessee: No. 11 (20 times sacked)

-Kentucky: No. 9 (17 times sacked)

Sacks By

-Tennessee: No. 1 (35 sacks)

-Kentucky: No. 7 (21 sacks)

Penalties Per Game

-Tennessee: 7.62 Penalties Per Game

-Kentucky: 4.5 Penalties Per Game

I wanted to start with the turnover margins because it’s absolutely been one of Kentucky’s biggest strengths this season. The Wildcats post the fourth-best margin in the country, and they’ve done so by being disciplined on both sides. As the numbers show, Kentucky’s offense rarely turns the ball over and its defense is opportunistic in the secondary. Kentucky, for instance, is 14th in the SEC in passing yards allowed per game. That being said, its defense makes up for it with the most interceptions in the conference.

Tennessee and Kentucky’s offenses are right about the same points average through eight games of the season. The Vols are only ahead by a hair. But Tennessee’s defense has been more than a touchdown better per game. Perhaps that’s part of the reason why Tennessee is about a touchdown favorite in this contest.

One area where Tennessee may have an advantage is the Vols’ top-ranked passing defense against the Wildcats’ 13th-ranked passing offense. That being said, though, can Tennessee’s last-ranked passing offense do anything to help turn the tide against the Wildcats’ 13th-ranked passing defense? It’s certainly an interesting battle to watch.

This game may very well come down to the two Ts: turnovers and trenches.

No. 13 Tennessee (6-2) will host No. 6 Kentucky (7-1) at 6:15 p.m. ET on Saturday afternoon in a rivalry clash from Neyland Stadium. Stay tuned to Rocky Top Insider for more Tennessee Football news, notes, and coverage.