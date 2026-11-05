Tennessee-Kentucky Football Will Feature Battle of Twin Brothers

KNOXVILLE, TN - September 19, 2026 - Tight end Trent Thomas #82 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the game between the Kennesaw State Owls and the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics

When Tennessee football takes the field on Saturday to play against Kentucky, it’ll be a battle between a pair of twin brothers. Vols tight end Trent Thomas and Wildcats defensive end Tyler Thomas are twins and former teammates at South Alabama before separating and landing in the SEC.

So far this season, Trent Thomas has stepped into a starting role at tight end for Tennessee, seeing an even bigger snap count after the injury to Ethan Davis. While he sees the majority of his success as a blocking tight end, he’s also caught six passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

Tyler Thomas has been a rotational piece for Kentucky this year. In a total of 75 defensive snaps across five games, he has recorded three tackles.

Trent and Tyler Thomas are seniors, meaning they will both have an additional year of eligibility to use after this season under the new rules. Trent Thomas spent three years at South Alabama before transferring to UT. Tyler Thomas started his career at UAB before playing two years at South Alabama with Trent Thomas.

The brothers are from Mobile, Alabama, where they played for Cottage Hill High School. Their father, Adam Thomas, played college basketball at Enterprise State Junior College and the University of Mobile before going on to play professionally in Finland. Tyler Thomas is older by one minute.

Kickoff between Tennessee and Kentucky is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. ET and will air on ESPN. The Vols enter the game at 6-2 (3-2 SEC), while the Wildcats are at 7-1 (5-1 SEC).